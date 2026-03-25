Editor's Review Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of Bishop Paul Kariuki Njiru from his role as the first Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wote.

Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of Bishop Paul Kariuki Njiru from his role as the first Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wote.

Following this decision, Pope Leo has moved to ensure continuity by appointing the current Auxiliary Bishop of Wote, Rt. Rev. Simon Peter Kamomoe, as Apostolic Administrator.

In this capacity, Bishop Kamomoe will temporarily oversee both the spiritual guidance and administrative responsibilities of the diocese during the transition period.

The development was announced in Rome on Wednesday, March 25 and subsequently communicated to members of the Kenyan episcopate through the Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya, Archbishop Bert Van Megen.

Bishop Kariuki, who was born on March 11, 1963, in Kathunguri, Embu County, has had a long and steady journey in priestly formation and service.

He undertook his philosophical studies at St. Joseph Seminary in Meru before proceeding to St. Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary in Nairobi for theological training.

Bishop Kariuki was ordained to the priesthood on March 1, 1993.

Prior to his assignment in Wote, he served as the Bishop of Embu from 2009 until 2023, having been appointed by Pope Benedict XVI.

File image of Bishop Paul Kariuki Njiru

During his tenure, Bishop Kariuki became known for strengthening pastoral programs and expanding church institutions, particularly through his leadership as Chairman of the Catholic Health Commission of Kenya, where he supervised numerous Church-affiliated health facilities.

As the pioneer Bishop of Wote, he was tasked with establishing and nurturing the diocese from its inception.

Bishop Kariuki's resignation comes after a period during which he has been managing health-related challenges.

This comes months after Pope Leo XIV erected the Catholic Diocese of Kapsabet, carving it out of the existing Diocese of Eldoret.

In a statement on Thursday, July 10, 2025, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) said the new diocese will fall under the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Kisumu.

"The Holy Father Pope Leo XIV has erected the new Catholic Diocese of Kapsabet, with territory taken from the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret, making it a suffragan of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Kisumu (Kenya)," the statement read.

Pope Leo appointed Rt. Rev. John Kiplimo Lelei, the Auxiliary Bishop of Eldoret, as the bishop of the newly established diocese.

As such, KCCB said the appointment marks Bishop Lelei’s release from the titular See of Mount Numidia.

"At the same time, the Holy Father has appointed Rt. Rev. John Kiplimo Lelei, currently the Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret, as the First Bishop of the new Catholic Diocese of Kapsabet, simultaneously releasing him from the titular See of Mount Numidia,” the statement added.