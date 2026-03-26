Editor's Review JOOTRH has reported an extraordinary medical success following the safe delivery of a baby described as one of the rarest cases recorded worldwide.

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) has reported an extraordinary medical success following the safe delivery of a baby described as one of the rarest cases recorded worldwide.

The newborn, now nicknamed 'Baby Miracle,' is among fewer than 30 documented cases worldwide involving a 'true' abdominal pregnancy, a highly dangerous and exceptionally uncommon form of ectopic pregnancy.

In this condition, the foetus develops entirely outside the uterus, unlike the more common ectopic pregnancies that occur in about one percent of all pregnancies.

In Baby Miracle’s case, development took place completely within the abdominal cavity, without any connection to the womb, fallopian tubes, ovaries, or supporting ligaments.

Doctors involved in the case explained that the baby survived by drawing nutrients and blood supply from surrounding internal organs, including the intestines, ovarian vessels, and parts of the pelvic region.

"When discovered early, we usually terminate such pregnancies because of the high mortality risk. The risk of foetal mortality is above 90%, while the mother faces a 15% risk of death due to the high likelihood of catastrophic bleeding," lead gynaecologist Dr. Gabriel Eliazaro said.

Eliazaro noted that most abdominal pregnancies do not progress successfully due to inadequate nourishment and limited space, often resulting in stillbirths or severe deformities.

The condition also exposes the mother to an estimated 80 percent risk of life-threatening haemorrhage, frequently requiring extensive blood transfusions.

"Because there is never proper nourishment, it is incredibly rare for such babies to grow to term. Furthermore, the congestion outside the womb usually causes deformities in the limbs and face," he added.

File image of a medic attending to the newborn

Despite these overwhelming odds, the infant was delivered weighing a healthy 3.2 kilograms and showed no signs of physical abnormalities.

The baby’s mother, Mercy Aduke, remains under close medical supervision as she continues her recovery.

During the complex surgical delivery, doctors made the critical decision to leave the placenta inside her body due to the severe risks associated with its removal.

The placenta had attached itself firmly to vital abdominal organs, and attempting to extract it could have triggered uncontrollable and potentially fatal bleeding.

Specialists will now monitor Aduke over the coming months as her body gradually absorbs the remaining tissue.

This comes months after JOOTRH achieved a historic medical milestone after successfully performing its first-ever pneumonectomy.

In a statement on Saturday, November 1, the Ministry of Health confirmed that the surgery was carried out on Pamela Achieng, a mother of eight who had been suffering from a severe fungal lung infection known as aspergilloma.

"The Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) has successfully performed its first pneumonectomy, the surgical removal of an entire lung, marking a major milestone for the facility’s new Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Unit.

"The procedure was carried out on Pamela Achieng, a mother of eight suffering from a severe fungal infection known as aspergilloma. The surgery, led by Dr. Juma Odoro and his team, was successful, and the patient has since been discharged," the statement read.

The ministry added that the procedure represents a breakthrough in the hospital’s surgical capabilities and a boost for the nation’s healthcare system.

"This achievement underscores JOOTRH’s growing capacity to offer complex, life-saving surgeries and supports Kenya’s efforts to expand access to specialised healthcare under Universal Health Coverage (UHC)," the statement concluded.