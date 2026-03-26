Editor's Review The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced 108 job vacancies for legal professionals.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced 108 job vacancies for legal professionals.

In a public notice on Thursday, March 26, JSC invited qualified and interested candidates to apply for the positions.

The vacancies include: Law Clerk (1) post, Senior Legal Researcher (22) posts, and Legal Researcher (85) posts.

The qualifications for legal researchers include a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from a recognized university, a Postgraduate Diploma in Law, and admission to the Bar as an Advocate of the High Court.

Candidates are also required to have membership of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), proficiency in computer applications, and compliance with the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

File image of the Judiciary Building in Nairobi.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are required to visit the JSC jobs portal: https://jsc.go.ke/jobs-2/ to apply for the vacancies in JSC.

“All applications should reach the Commission not later than April 15, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.,” the notice stated.

The commission noted that only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted for interviews.

JSC warned applicants that any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Further, the commission emphasized that the recruitment process is free of charge and urged applicants to remain vigilant against fraudsters seeking to exploit job seekers.

“The Judicial Service Commission is an Equal Opportunity Employer and selects candidates on merit through fair and open competition from the widest range of eligible candidates,” JSC added.

This comes months after JSC announced a vacancy for the position of Chief Kadhi of Kenya.

In an advertisement on January 16, JSC invited interested and qualified candidates to apply for the position.

In addition to the Chief Kadhi position, JSC also advertised vacancies for Registrar, JSC, Assistant Director, ICT (Security), and Assistant Director, ICT (Infrastructure).

The deadline for submitting applications was on February 5, 2026, at 5.00 P.M.

The position of the Chief Kadhi of Kenya fell vacant after Sheikh Abdulhalim Hussein passed away.