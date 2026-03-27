Editor's Review A parallel political showdown is set to unfold in Nairobi as the Linda Mwananchi movement announces a separate gathering scheduled to take place at the same time as the ODM NDC.

A parallel political showdown is set to unfold in Nairobi on Friday, March 27, as the Linda Mwananchi movement, led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, announces a separate gathering scheduled to take place at the same time as the ODM National Delegates Convention (NDC).

The Linda Mwananchi faction has organized what it describes as the 'People’s NDC,' positioning it as an alternative meeting aimed at countering the ODM proceedings.

According to the announcement, the meeting will be held at Ufungamano House along Mamlaka Road, starting at 9:00 AM.

Notably, this development comes barely a day after Homa Bay Governor and ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga addressed speculation surrounding Sifuna and Babu's participation in the ODM NDC.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, March 25, Wanga noted that both Sifuna and Babu are legitimate delegates by virtue of their positions within the party and government.

"Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino are members of the National Delegates Convention (NDC); Sifuna, by virtue of being a Senator of Nairobi, is a delegate at that NDC. Babu, by virtue of being a member of NEC and also MP for Embakasi, is a delegate at that NDC," she said.

File image of ODM leadership led by Acting Secretary General Catherine Omanyo and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga

Wanga downplayed fears of confrontation at the event, expressing optimism that the leaders would participate constructively.

"They are not necessarily going to storm; they can attend the NDC, and we hope they will attend the NDC. We lost our leader, and that is a serious matter. We are stabilizing as we move forward," she added.

Wanga also moved to clear confusion over a parallel NDC meeting, insisting that only one official NDC has been convened in line with the party’s constitution.

"There is only one NDC called in accordance with section 49 of our constitution, a special delegates conference, a 21-day notice given, delegates invited. It will be at Jamhuri Park; anything else would be maybe a kamukunji, a baraza, a political rally, a birthday party, but there is only one NDC of the ODM party that will be taking place this Friday," she explained.

Wanga reiterated that the legitimacy of the NDC is grounded in the party’s constitutional framework, warning against attempts to mislead members and the public.

"The NDC is not something I wake up and say this is an NDC; it is called in line with the constitution of the party. Anybody else trying to spread confusion, it is only that, confusion," she concluded.