Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has declared several areas across four counties as security-disturbed and dangerous zones.

The Ministry of Interior has declared several areas across four counties as security-disturbed and dangerous zones.

The directive, issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, takes effect on Thursday, March 26.

Murkomen explained that the move is aimed at restoring order and enabling security agencies to conduct intensive operations in the listed areas.

"We have declared parts of Laikipia, Meru, and Isiolo counties as security-disturbed and dangerous to facilitate a major security operation to weed out perpetrators of recent incidents of criminal activities in the areas," he said.

The declaration covers Laikipia North, including Mugogo Forest and areas such as Mugogodo, Sicku, Makuriani, and Doldol. In Meru County, the operation targets Tigania East Sub-county, including Mlima Rasta and Mlima Lombolio in Kamberia Sub-location, the Mworontoi Belt in Gambela Sub-location, and parts of Nyambene Game Reserve in Kisima and Chumviere sub-locations.

Additional areas in Meru include Igembe North Sub-county, specifically the Ngatho Dam area in Antuambui Sub-location.

In Isiolo County, the affected zones include parts of Isiolo North Sub-county, such as Sarova Game Reserve in Manyatta Zebra Sub-location, Lowarengishu Hills in Eremet Sub-location, Mutunyi Hills, and Loruku Hills in Loruku Sub-location.

File image of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen leading a security team during a visit to the Kerio Valley

Murkomen noted that the operation builds on earlier security reinforcements deployed in the region.

"This operation, which also involves a mop-up of illegal firearms, follows our earlier deployment of 400 additional police officers to reinforce the officers on the ground, among other measures," he added.

According to a gazette notice, the declaration will remain in force for a period of 30 days, subject to review or extension depending on the security situation.

"This notice shall take effect on the 26th March, 2026, as from 6.00 p.m., for a period of thirty (30) days and may, at any time, be withdrawn or continued in force for such further period as the Cabinet Secretary may, in each case, by notice in the Gazette direct," the notice read in part.

This comes months after Murkomen declared parts of Trans Mara in Narok County security-disturbed and dangerous following violent clashes in the area.

In a gazette notice dated December 19, 2025, Murkomen said the declaration was made in consultation with the National Security Council (NSC).

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 106 (1) of the National Police Service Act, 2011, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, in consultation with the National Security Council, has made a declaration on 19th December, 2025, declaring parts of Narok County as security disturbed and dangerous," read the notice in part.

The 14 areas included Nkaroru in Trans Mara West, as well as Oldonyo-Orok, Siteti, Ololoma, Corner, Ratiki, Isokon, Kerinkani, Kondamet, Olkiloriti, Angata Barakoi, Kapkeres, Lolgorien Town, and Mashangwa in Trans Mara East.

Murkomen said the declaration would remain in force for a period of 30 days and may be extended or withdrawn at any time.

The notice came after Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat announced the police would conduct a security operation in Trans Mara.

Speaking on Saturday, December 20, 2025, Lagat said the government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the disturbed areas.

"From 6 PM to 6 AM, we will not allow people to walk around until order and peace are sustained in this area. I am warning those who are advancing criminal activities," he said.