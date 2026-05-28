Editor's Review The founder of the Holy Ghost Coptic Church, Father John Juma Pesa, has passed away.

The founder of the Holy Ghost Coptic Church, Father John Juma Pesa, has passed away.

According to reports, Pesa died on Thursday, May 28, while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kisumu County.

The exact cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

After his passing, Pesa's body was transferred to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) mortuary, where it is currently being preserved.

Pesa was widely known for building a large independent church movement that attracted followers from across western Kenya.

He began his religious journey after breaking away from the Roman Catholic Church in the early 1970s before establishing his own ministry.

Pesa’s ministry became especially known for its work with vulnerable people, including individuals suffering from mental health challenges and addiction, many of whom were housed within the church compound for prayer and spiritual care.

However, his leadership also attracted significant controversy.

Authorities and human rights groups raised concerns over conditions within the church premises, including allegations of mistreatment and confinement of some individuals, leading to several investigations and rescue operations over the years.

File image of President William Ruto and Father John Pesa

Elsewhere, this comes days after the Kenyan High Commission in Canberra broke its silence following the death of Sheila Chebii in Sydney, Australia.

In a statement on Monday, May 25, the High Commission said it was saddened by the passing away of Chebii.

The mission extended its condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of Chebii and the Kenyan community in Australia.

"The Kenya High Commission in Canberra is deeply saddened by the death of Ms. Sheila Chebii, a Kenyan national, in Sydney, Australia.

"On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya, the High Commission conveys its sincere condolences to the family, relatives, friends, and the Kenyan community in Australia during this difficult and painful time," read the statement in part.

At the same time, the High Commission acknowledged concerns by Kenyan in Australia regarding the circumstances surrounding Chebii’s death.

The mission noted that it is engaging the Australian authorities to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

"In this regard, the Mission is actively engaged with the relevant Australian authorities with a view to obtaining factual information and updates concerning the matter in accordance with Australian laws and procedures,' the mission stated.

The High Commission urged members of the public to refrain from speculation or dissemination of unverified information as investigations and coronial processes continue in Australia.

Further, the mission reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the welfare and interests of Kenyan nationals living in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Island countries.

"The High Commission is committed to safeguarding the welfare and interests of Kenyan nationals in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Island Countries, and will continue to engage through the appropriate diplomatic and consular channels, within its mandate," the statement added.