Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of Nairobi and Kisii counties on Friday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of Nairobi and Kisii counties on Friday, May 29.

In a notice on Thursday, May 28, the company said the outages will run from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in the affected areas.

In Nairobi County, the blackout will affect parts of Donholm and Savannah Road.

Areas set to experience the outage include Total Energies Donholm, Family Bank, Equity Bank, Co-op Bank Donholm, Tigoni, Mate Plaza, and Mima Centre.

Other affected areas are New and Old Donholm, Equity Afya Hospital, Mara Savannah, Savannah, Greenfields, Sunrise, Donholm Phase 5 and 8, Harambee Sacco Estates, Oyster Village and adjacent customers.

In Kisii County, the interruption will affect Gesonso and Ombata Estate areas.

Kenya Power said customers in Gesonso Market and Police Station, Ombata Estate, Nyakungu Primary School and nearby areas should expect the day-long outage.

The company also announced another planned interruption in Etago, Nyamaiya and Moticho areas within Kisii County.

File image of a Kenya Power truck

Among the affected areas are Kenyenya Primary School, Nyangweta SDA Secondary School, Etago Market, Nyansembe, Nyakeyo, and Suguta.

Moticho, Engou, Nyabera, Nyamaiya, Ekona, Mogenda, Ochodororo, Maroon and adjacent customers will also be affected.

This comes a week after Kenya Power reported a sharp rise in earnings from the growing electric mobility sector, with electricity sales for EV charging generating cumulative revenues of Ksh382 million.

In a statement on Friday, May 22, the company said monthly revenue from EV charging climbed from Ksh873,907 in July 2023 to a record Ksh35 million in February 2026.

Nairobi emerged as the leading region in EV uptake, contributing 71 per cent of the total revenue recorded.

Other regions including the Coast, North Eastern, and Western Kenya also posted steady growth in adoption.

"Our E-mobility Sales Growth Analysis Report (July 2023-April 2026) shows that electricity sales to the e-mobility sector have grown 113-fold in just under three years, from 13,500 kWh (units) in July 2023 to over 1.5 million kWh in April 2026.

"This is clear evidence that EVs adoption is no longer a pilot, but a mainstream reality," Kenya Power’s Managing Director and CEO, Joseph Siror, said.

He added, "This growth tells us the opportunity is truly national, and our focus must be on diversifying beyond the capital. This is why we are launching the EV parades today and having the E-mobility Conference and Expo in June."

Kenya Power noted that it reached a major milestone in November 2025 after surpassing one million kWh of electricity sales to the e-mobility sector within a single month.

Since then, consumption has consistently remained above that mark.