Editor's Review President William Ruto has announced a reshuffle of Principal Secretaries in the latest changes within the Executive.

President William Ruto has announced a reshuffle of Principal Secretaries in the latest changes within the Executive.

In a statement on Thursday, May 28, Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei said the changes were necessitated by the resignation of the former Principal Secretary for the State Department for Petroleum.

According to Koskei, the reassignments are intended to ensure continuity in the administration and coordination of Government functions within the affected State Departments.

"The re-assignments are intended to fill the vacancy arising from the resignation of the immediate former Principal Secretary for the State Department for Petroleum and to ensure continuity in the administration and coordination of Government functions within the affected State Departments," the statement read.

Under the new changes, Kello Harsama, has been reassigned from the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development to the State Department for Petroleum.

At the same time, Caroline Karugu, who currently serves as the Principal Secretary for East African Community (EAC) Affairs, has been designated as the Acting Principal Secretary for the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development in addition to her current responsibilities.

The changes took effect immediately.

File image of Caroline Karungu

Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban resigned following allegations linked to a fuel importation and procurement scandal in the energy sector.

His resignation came after investigations into irregularities involving how fuel supply data was managed and how emergency fuel imports were authorised.

Liban’s resignation followed his arrest and growing pressure from ongoing investigations by authorities.

Notably, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said he was unaware of the reasons behind Liban's resignation.

Speaking on Monday, April 14, Wandayi said that the circumstances surrounding the exits of Liban, as well as former Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Daniel Kiptoo and former Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director Joe Sang, are not within his knowledge.

"As to why the three or so officers resigned, I cannot say, because I do not know why they resigned. What I know is that investigations are going on," he said.

Wandayi made it clear that decisions taken by the individuals involved remain their own and may not necessarily be disclosed publicly.

He cited the voluntary nature of resignations, noting that officials are not obligated to explain their decisions unless they choose to do so.

"And you know a resignation is a voluntary thing; when you resign you can have your reasons and you are free to state them or not," he added.