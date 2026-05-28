Editor's Review One of the best board members at Mbagathi Hospital is a Mama Fua - Sakaja

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, on Thursday, May 28, explained why he appointed ordinary Kenyans like Calvince Okoth Gaucho to hospital boards.

Speaking during the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) maternal health programme, Sakaja explained that every board needed to have a member representing the community.

He argued that while the doctors understood the medical aspect of management, the community representatives had a better grasp of the plight of those served by the hospitals.

"We brought together a hybrid board. All our hospitals have boards that comprise professionals and community representation. In my boards, you will find a professor and a Mama Fua. (Ati Gaucho)

"You will find a doctor and a representative of the people because in that setting, you need somebody who connects directly to the people," he reiterated.





A file photo of Governor Johnson Sakaja addressing stakeholders in the health sector at State House, Nairobi.



Sakaja disclosed that among the board members of Mbagathi Hospital is a laundry lady, whom he claimed made significant contributions to the policy issues.

He explained that the lady was a regular patient at the facility and offered a patient perspective at the decision-making table.

"Dr Gitahi will tell you that one of the best board members at Mbagathi Hospital, which is among the best performing in the country, is a Mama Fua lady named Edwina."

"He says that because she herself gave birth in that hospital, her contribution to the issue of governance sometimes goes beyond those by professionals," the Governor told the stakeholders.

Sakaja maintained that the incorporation of ordinary members of the community in the hospital's management teams has led to better running of the medical facilities.

Gaucho's appointment to the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital Board elicited debate with a section of Kenyans questioning how a primary school dropout would be in charge of doctors.

The ODM die-hard further faced backlash after some patients were captured on camera when his media team recorded him during a tour of the facility.