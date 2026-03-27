Editor's Review The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has shortlisted 5 candidates for the position of judge of the Supreme Court.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has shortlisted 5 candidates for the position of judge of the Supreme Court.

In a notice on Friday, March 27, JSC Secretary Winfridah Mokaya revealed that six candidates applied for the position and five of them have been shortlisted for interviews.

“On 28th January 2026, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) advertised one post in the Office of Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya and invited applications from qualified persons wishing to be considered for appointment to the position.

“At the close of the advertisement on 17th February 2026, a total of six applications were received,” said Mokaya.

The shortlisted candidates include Court of Appeal Judge Joseph Kipchumba Katwa Kigen, Anne Waceke Kiratu Makori, Justice Joseph Kiplagat Sergon, Justice Francis Kipruto Tuiyott, and Justice Abdullahi Mohammed Warsame.

File image of the Supreme Court of Kenya.

The five candidates will be interviewed on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, and Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

JSC invited members of the public to submit in writing any information of interest in respect to any of the shortlisted candidates.

The information can be submitted to the Secretary, Judicial Service Commission, P.O. BOX 40048 – 00100 Nairobi.

Alternatively, Kenyans can submit information through the email [email protected]

“Take note that the Commission may interview any member of the Public who has submitted information on any of the shortlisted candidates, and such information shall be kept confidential,” the notice added.

The Supreme Court Judge post fell vacant following the passing away of Justice Ibrahim Mohamed on December 17, 2025.

The judge died at the Aga Khan Hospital shortly after arriving from India, where he had been receiving treatment.

Justice Martha Koome on January 13 declared a vacancy in the Supreme Court and invited qualified candidates to apply.

The successful applicant will serve in the position until attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years, with an option for early retirement at 65.

The position attracts a gross monthly salary ranging from Ksh956,192 to Ksh1,268,996, excluding benefits.