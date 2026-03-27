Editor's Review Sidian Bank has appointed John Okulo as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Sidian Bank has appointed John Okulo as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In a notice on Thursday, March 27, Sidian Bank said the appointment of Okulo takes effect on May 1, 2026, and is subject to regulatory approval.

“The Board of Directors of Sidian Bank Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Okulo as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st May 2026, subject to regulatory approval,” read part of the notice.

Okulo is a seasoned banking executive and boasts over 28 years of experience in leading regional and international banks.

The new Sidian Bank CEO has extensive expertise in corporate banking, trade finance, strategy execution, risk management, and regional business leadership, along with a strong track record of driving sustainable growth and building high-performing teams.

File image of John Okulo.

The Sidian Bank Board expressed confidence that Okulo will steer the bank into its next phase of growth and transformation.

“The Board is confident that Mr. Okulo’s extensive experience and strategic leadership will steer Sidian Bank into its next phase of growth and transformation,” the board stated.

Okulo currently serves as Director, Corporate Banking at KCB Bank Kenya, where he leads one of the largest corporate banking portfolios in East Africa, overseeing strategic client relationships, financial performance, and risk frameworks.

Previously, he held several senior leadership roles, including Group Director, Corporate Banking at NCBA Bank, and Founding Managing Director of NC Bank Uganda.

Okulo’s earlier career includes leadership positions at Stanbic Bank, Barclays Bank, Citibank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

The new Sidian Bank CEO holds a Master of Science degree in Economics and is widely recognized for his deep industry knowledge and strong stakeholder relationships across the East African banking sector.

The appointment of Okulo comes days after Sidian Bank posted a profit after tax of Ksh1.73 billion in the 2025 Financial Year.

The bank’s profit jumped by 500 percent from Ksh287.35 million in the 2024 financial year.

Sidian attributed the profit to a 54.6 percent rise in net interest income to Ksh4.43 billion and a doubling of non-interest income to Ksh3.80 billion.

The bank’s total assets increased by 50.8 percent to Ksh90.8 billion while customer deposits surged 62.9 percent to Ksh72.30 billion.

In September 2025, the Central Bank of Kenya classified Sidian Bank as a Tier 2 bank after its market share crossed the 1 percent threshold.



