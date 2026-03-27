Editor's Review Police Officers have been deployed to block access to the planned Linda Mwananchi meeting at Ufangamano house along Mamlaka Road in Nairobi.

Police Officers have been deployed to block access to the planned Linda Mwananchi meeting at Ufangamano house along Mamlaka Road in Nairobi.

Photos and videos seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed a heavy police presence, with officers armed with batons barricading the road leading to the venue.

Police water cannons have also been deployed to the area to prevent access to the Linda Mwananchi meeting.

Digital Strategist Pauline Njoroge, who is part of the Linda Mwananchi faction, has insisted that their meeting will go on as planned despite the police barricading the road.

“Even if you block all the roads, we are still coming,” Njoroge said in a post on Friday.

File image of heavy police deployment at Ufangamano house in Nairobi.

This comes after the faction announced it would hold a parallel meeting to the ODM National Delegates Conference (NDC) being held at the Jamhuri Showground.

The team led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said the meeting, described as the 'People’s NDC, would start at 9 AM.

On Wednesday, March 25, ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga noted that both Sifuna and Babu are legitimate delegates of the party and can attend the party's NDC.

Wanga downplayed fears of confrontation at the event, expressing optimism that the leaders would participate constructively.

"They are not necessarily going to storm; they can attend the NDC, and we hope they will attend the NDC. We lost our leader, and that is a serious matter. We are stabilizing as we move forward," Wanga stated.

The Homa Bay Governor downplayed the Linda Mwananchi parallel meeting, insisting that only one official NDC has been convened in line with the party’s constitution.

"There is only one NDC called in accordance with section 49 of our constitution, a special delegates conference, a 21-day notice given, delegates invited. It will be at Jamhuri Park; anything else would be maybe a kamukunji, a baraza, a political rally, a birthday party, but there is only one NDC of the ODM party that will be taking place this Friday," Wanga explained.

The Linda Mwananchi faction is opposed to the leadership of ODM party leader Oburu Oginga.

The team is also opposed to the idea of the ODM party backing President William Ruto's re-election in 2027.