Editor's Review The Affordable Housing Board has issued a fresh update on the progress of the Pioneer Affordable Housing Project in Eldoret.

The Affordable Housing Board has issued a fresh update on the progress of the Pioneer Affordable Housing Project in Eldoret.

In an update on Friday, March 27, the board said the project is progressing steadily and is expected to deliver thousands of housing units once complete.

"The Pioneer Affordable Housing Project in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, is well underway and is set to deliver a total of 2,148 dignified and affordable housing units in the heart of Kenya’s fifth-largest city," the statement read.

The development, currently about 60 percent complete, consists of 15 residential blocks that will collectively provide 2,148 units.

Construction has advanced to finishing stages in several sections, with works such as tiling, painting, plastering, and window installation ongoing across the site.

File image of the Pioneer Affordable Housing Project

The housing units are designed to cater to different income groups, offering a mix of studio apartments, one-bedroom units, two-room social housing, and three-bedroom homes.

Beyond residential spaces, the project is being developed as a self-sustaining mixed-use community.

It will include 104 commercial shops and a supermarket to support local businesses, alongside essential services such as a clinic and a kindergarten.

File image of the Pioneer Affordable Housing Project

Residents will also benefit from a range of social and recreational amenities, including an Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre, a community centre, a clubhouse, a swimming pool, a basketball court, and children’s play areas.

Integrated waste management systems are also part of the plan to enhance environmental sustainability.

"Beyond housing, the project is empowering the local community by creating numerous job opportunities, including for Jua Kali artisans, while boosting local businesses, addressing both shelter needs and socioeconomic growth," the statement added.

File image of the Pioneer Affordable Housing Project

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo highlighted the economic impact of the project, noting that it has created employment opportunities across construction and related sectors.

"In addition to expanding access to decent housing, the project is creating significant employment opportunities across construction and related services, strengthening local livelihoods and stimulating the local economy," he stated.

Omollo further noted that the project is being implemented with coordinated government support to ensure its success and sustainability.

"Implementation is supported by the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, which provides strategic coordination to ensure secure project delivery, orderly development and safe public spaces for future residents," he added.

Elsewhere, Kenyans contributing to the Boma Yangu Affordable Housing Programme will soon be able to withdraw their savings.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works on Thursday, March 26, State Department for Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga announced that it is working with Safaricom to develop a system that will allow contributors to access their funds if they choose to opt out of the programme.

"What you are saving towards house ownership is your money. We are putting in place a platform with Safaricom to allow Kenyans withdraw their funds," he said.

Hinga also insisted that Kenyans are free to purchase homes anywhere in the country, citing constitutional provisions.

"Under article 40 of the Constitution of Kenya, every person has a right to own and acquire property in any part of the country and it does not matter where you live or come from within Kenya," he added.