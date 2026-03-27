Editor's Review At least 50 people were injured following a tractor accident during a campaign trail in Emurua Dikirr Constituency on Thursday.

At least 50 people were injured following a tractor accident during a campaign trail in Emurua Dikirr Constituency on Thursday, March 26.

In an update on Friday, March 27, Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok confirmed the incident, stating that the victims were rushed to Ndanai Sub County Hospital for urgent medical attention.

"Ndanai Sub County Hospital yesterday at their emergency unit, received 50 patients who had been involved in a tractor accident while on the campaign trail in Emurua Dikirr Constituency, Narok County," he said.

Barchok further outlined the condition of the injured, noting that most of the victims had already received treatment, while a few required specialized care.

"23 patients were treated and discharged, 2 who were in serious condition were referred out, while the remaining 25 are in stable condition and are expected to be discharged today or in the coming days," he added.

File image of the victims in hospital

Barchok also praised the healthcare workers at the facility for their prompt and effective response in handling the emergency situation, emphasizing their role in stabilizing the patients.

"We salute our medics at Ndanai Hospital for their swift and professional response in attending to all the patients who were rushed in. We wish a quick and full recovery to all those who were involved in the accident," he further said.

This comes days after a team of investigators has exhumed 33 bodies from a suspected mass grave located within a cemetery in Kericho County.

Initial reports had suggested that only 14 bodies were buried at the site.

However, the ongoing exhumation process revealed a much higher number, with authorities confirming the recovery of 33 bodies.

The operation was overseen by Director of Homicide Martin Nyuguto, alongside a government pathologist acting on behalf of Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor.

Preliminary findings indicate that the majority of the remains belong to children; out of the 33 bodies, 25 are believed to be minors, while eight are adults.