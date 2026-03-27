Editor's Review NTSA explained that the public needs to understand the details and standard procedure of handling minor traffic offences.

The National Transport and Safety Authority(NTSA) on Friday, March 27, announced that it had formally withdrawn the instant fine management system.

In a statement issued by NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa, he stated that the system that went live on March 9 was no longer operational.

Kondiwa explained that there were knowledge gaps among members of the public that hindered the implementation of the system.

He particularly stated that the majority of the public was not conversant about how instant fines worked.

"This withdrawal has been necessitated by the realisation that the public needs to understand the details and standard procedure of handling minor traffic offences as defined in Section 117 of the Traffic Act," the statement read in part.

A file image of the statement by NTSA issued on March 27, 2026.

The DG revealed that the Authority will communicate the standard procedures aligned to the provisions of the existing laws on handling of instant fines and minor traffic offences.

He explained that this would avoid misinformation while providing clarity on the system and procedures.

Kondiwa added that NTSA was determined to provide reasonable punishments to road users who violate traffic rules and compromise the safety of others.

"Consistent, predictable, fair and certain administration of penalties on traffic infractions remains a core component of reducing the burden of deaths on our roads," the statement continued.

He added that the road safety authority remains committed to ensuring road safety and reducing fatalities on Kenyan roads.

On March 12, the High Court issued conservatory orders temporarily blocking the NTSA from enforcing the instant fines traffic management system.

Lawyer Shadrack Wambui had filed a petition challenging the implementation of the system, citing a lack of public participation.

He also argued that the system risked violating motorists' data privacy. The case will be mentioned on April 9, 2026.