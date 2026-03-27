Editor's Review The High Court has ordered a partial recount of ballots and election materials in the contested Mbeere North by-election.

The High Court has ordered a partial recount of ballots and election materials in the contested Mbeere North by-election.

The decision, issued on Friday, March 27, by the High Court sitting in Embu, follows concerns over reported violence, breaches in the chain of custody, and inconsistencies in the voter register.

Presiding over the case, Justice Richard Mwongo directed that the recount be limited to selected polling stations and ballot boxes where anomalies were identified.

However, the court dismissed broader claims relating to voter bribery and alleged tampering with the results.

In his ruling, Mwongo noted that evidence presented by both parties, alongside a report from the District Returning Officer, justified a targeted scrutiny and recount of the election materials.

Reacting to the ruling, Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi welcomed the court’s decision, terming it a significant step toward accountability in the electoral process.

"This is a major victory for truth, transparency, and the will of the people. The Court has opened the door for a full interrogation of the electoral process, including access to KIEMS data, ensuring that nothing is hidden and nothing is taken at face value," he said.

File image of Newton Karish

Muturi highlighted the need for accountability within the electoral body, saying the ruling sends a strong message on transparency and trust in elections.

"This ruling firmly places the IEBC on notice, accountability is not optional. Transparency must be non-negotiable, ensuring that every action taken in the electoral process can be traced, verified, and trusted.

"A truly free and fair election is one where the process inspires confidence and the outcome reflects, without doubt, the sovereign will of the people," he added.

UDA Party's Leo Wamuthende emerged victorious in the Mbeere North parliamentary by-election.

He secured 15,802 votes, narrowly defeating Newton Karish of the Democratic Party (DP), who garnered 15,308 votes.

In a statement, Wamuthende thanked Mbeere North residents for electing him as their MP and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the residents of Mbeere North.

In a statement, he vowed to ensure fairness in the distribution of bursaries and development projects across Mbeere North.

"I want to thank the people of Mbeere North, whichever side you chose. I am now a member of the national assembly. I have made a commitment not only to those who elected me but to all residents of Mbeere North.

"I will be fair, I will discharge my duties without any discrimination; I will meet all my pledges, I will ensure fair distribution of bursaries, free secondary education for day schools and development," he said.

Wamuthende also vowed to complete development projects that were started by his predecessor, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku.

"I am very committed to serving the people of Mbeere North and more so to ensure the steps made by the former member of parliament, whatever projects that are underway, I will complete and start others," he added.