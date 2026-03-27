Editor's Review The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has been given the go-ahead to revoke six broadcasting licences held by Standard Media Group PLC over unpaid arrears amounting to over Ksh48 million.

The Communications and Multimedia Appeals Tribunal has granted the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) the go-ahead to revoke six broadcasting licences held by Standard Media Group PLC over unpaid arrears amounting to over Ksh48 million.

In a statement on Friday, March 27, CA said the ruling followed a prolonged dispute over unpaid licence fees and levies owed to the regulator.

"In a ruling delivered today, the tribunal dismissed an appeal by The Standard Media Group PLC, asserting that the impending revocation was lawful, valid, and in accordance with the Kenya Information and Communications Act (KICA)," the statement read.

According to CA, the decision further highlighted the broadcaster’s long-standing failure to meet its financial obligations despite multiple notices and opportunities to comply.

"The tribunal cited the media group's failure to pay outstanding annual licence fees and the Universal Service Fund Levy over several years, despite subsequent notices of revocation by the Authority, as stipulated under the licensing terms and conditions," the statement added.

The six affected licences include Vybez Radio, Berur FM, Radio Maisha, Spice FM, KTN Burudani, and KTN News.

The authority insisted that compliance with licence conditions is mandatory and repeatedly enforced.

"The licences require annual remittance of fees and levies, conditions which the Standard Media Group failed to meet despite several extensions and concessions by the Authority," the statement further read.

According to the CA, enforcement actions began after the broadcaster failed to act within a formal notice period issued in late 2023.

"On September 24th, 2024, noting the non-clearance of the outstanding Regulatory fees and the expiry of the Notices of Contravention, The Authority issued Notices of Revocation to all Standard Group PLC stations," the statement continued.

The regulator also revealed that it had previously engaged the media house in multiple meetings in an attempt to resolve the matter.

"The CA had previously indulged Standard Group in meetings held on June 14th, 2023, December 4th, 2023, and February 9th ,2024 on non-payment of regulatory fees owed to the Authority," the statement explained.

File image of Radio Maisha studio

Following the expiry of the revocation notices, the authority moved to formalize the process through official publication.

"On April 9th, 2025, CA informed Standard Group that following lapse of the revocation notices which had expired on March 24th, 2025, the Authority is progressing to publish a notification on the revocation of all broadcast licences issued to Standard Group in the Kenya Gazette," the statement noted.

According to CA, the outstanding amount currently stands at Ksh48,874,524.10, comprising licence fees of Ksh13,880,334.37 and a Universal Service Fund levy of Ksh34,994,189.73.

This comes days after the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) expressed concerns about the sensational headlines by the Standard Group.

In a statement issued by MCK Chief Executive Officer, David Omwoyo, noted the persistent pattern of sensationalism and publication of unverified news by Standard Group.

The council was particularly worried about the 'Abducted' headline, following the disappearance of former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju.

Omwoyo claimed that the Standard had presented the information on an alleged factual basis and official verification, only for Tuju to come out and dispute that he had been kidnapped.

"This alarming report was published despite Mr Tuju subsequently re-emerging at his residence, safe and unharmed. Such high-stakes misinformation is not only irresponsible but poses a direct threat to national stability and to the personal safety of the individuals concerned," the statement read in part.

Omwoyo revealed that the 'Abducted' headline was not a unique case and was part of a troubling pattern of publishing unverified claims.

"It reflects a troubling pattern of yellow journalism in which the Standard Group has consistently prioritised provocative, unverified claims over factual accuracy," the statement continued.

The media agency was accused of repeatedly using banner headlines to drive a narrative without affording the right of reply.

MCK reminded the Standard Group that sensationalism through clickbait headlines was unsustainable and eroded public trust.

"Once a news organisation loses its credibility, its commercial and social viability is permanently compromised," Omwoyo wrote.

The CEO further condemned the attacks on MCK after the media house tried to portray it as "compromised" for enforcing professional standards.

He opined that attacking the regulator when reminded to uphold the law weakens the entire industry by suggesting that the media is above accountability.