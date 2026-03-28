Editor's Review Mwita stated that the Standard Group was being attacked for exposing corruption in government.

Standard Group Acting CEO Chacha Mwita on Friday, March 27, dared the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) to revoke six broadcasting licenses awarded to the media house.

Mwita called out CA for celebrating the ruling by the Communication and Multimedia Appeals Tribunal to allow it to revoke the licences due to unpaid licensing fees worth Ksh48 million.

He stated that the Standard Group will appeal the ruling by the tribunal, which allowed them to retain the licences until the matter is determined by the courts.

"Any attempt by the CA to publish revocation notices in the Kenya Gazette or take any steps to shut down our stations before the appellate process is concluded will be met with immediate legal action," Mwita warned.

He accused the government of using the CA to fight against the media giant for keeping the state accountable and exposing corruption.

A file image of Standard Group Ag. CEO Chaacha Mwita.

"This coordinated assault on our licences sends a chilling message: That the Government will use its regulatory power to silence any media house that refuses to bend the knee.

"We refuse to be intimidated. We will continue to report the truth, no matter the cost," Mwita stated.

The Acting CEO clarified that the Standard Group did not willingly default on payments. He explained that the government owed the media house Ksh1.2 billion in unpaid advertising and media services bills.

He questioned why the government, through CA, was hell-bent on revoking their licences, yet they were partially responsible for the financial challenges the media house was undergoing.

Mwita explained that any revenue generated by the company was directed towards employees' salaries and the running of the company.

"The financial devastation caused by the Government's refusal to pay its own bills made it impossible to prioritise regulatory fees over keeping our journalists employed and our stations on air," the statement read in part.

Mwita called on the CA to withdraw its revocation threat to allow the legal process to take its course and urged the government to settle its pending arrears.

The Authority had announced that it would revoke licences of Vybez Radio, Berur FM, Radio Maisha, Spice FM, KTN Burudani, and KTN News.