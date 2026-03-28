Editor's Review UDA told aspirants contesting the Emurua Dikirr party primaries results to file their complaints within 24 hours.

The UDA Elections and Nominations Dispute Resolution Committee (ENDRC) has told aspirants contesting Emurua Dikirr party primaries to file their complaints within 24 hours.

In a statement issued on Friday, March 27, the UDA ENDRC notified aspirants that it will be available to hear and determine all disputes arising from the nomination elections.

Aggrieved aspirants were informed that all disputes needed to be filed with the party online.

"All electoral disputes should be lodged before the ENDRC within twenty-four (24) hours, upon declaration of results or nomination decision giving rise to the dispute.

"Disputes may be lodged electronically via the following email address: [email protected]," UDA ENDRC Chair Adrian Kamotho wrote.

A file image of UDA Emurua Dikirr Constituency by-elections, David Keter

The notice is also addressed to aspirants seeking the UDA party ticket for the Porro Ward Member of County Assembly seat ahead of the by-elections.

The UDA National Elections Board had declared David Kipsang Keter as the winner of the Emurua Dikirr party primaries after he bagged 13,759 votes.

Keter floored the late Johana Ng'enos assistant, Bernard Kipkoech Ng'eno, who garnered 13,394 votes in the close contest.

Kipkoech contested the results of the party primaries and alleged voter bribery, repeat voting and voting by proxies in some of the polling centres.

However, his allegations were disputed by UDA National Election Board Vice Chairperson Veronica Chebet, who stated that the process was transparent.

Keter will have a fourth stab at the Emurua Dikirr parliamentary seat. He had unsuccessfully run against the late Ng'eno three times.

Locals supporting Kipkoech advised him to consider running for the seat as an independent candidate.