Editor's Review Traders in Gikomba market are counting losses after a section of the market was demolished on Monday, March 30, at night.

Traders are counting losses after a section of the Gikomba market in Nairobi was demolished.

The structures along the shoe section of the Gikomba market were flattened on the night of Monday, March 30.

Photos and videos seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed the section completely flattened by bulldozers and excavators from the Nairobi County government.

File image of the aftermath of demolitions in Gikomba market.

The affected traders were seen digging through the debris in an effort to salvage their belongings.

The demolitions follow the lapse of an eviction notice issued to traders operating in the shoe section of the market.

The affected structures were identified as having encroached on designated river reserve land.

File image of demolitions in Gikomba market.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has condemned the demolitions, terming them a significant loss for traders operating in the market.

Babu also described the move as a betrayal by the Nairobi County leadership against traders at Gikomba Market.

“As all this was happening, demolitions continued quietly. Traders at Gikomba lost their businesses, their stock, and their only source of income overnight.

“This is not leadership. It’s betrayal. When the people needed accountability, they were given drama and silence,” said Babu.

File image of the aftermath of Gikomba market demolitions.

On March 19, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja ordered the immediate demolition of illegal structures along riverbanks and the relocation of individuals occupying riparian land as part of a new flood mitigation plan.

Speaking during an inspection and demolition exercise in Westlands, Sakaja confirmed that implementation had begun following the submission of a 48-hour action report by the Infrastructure Subcommittee.

"The directive was clear: within 48 hours, we needed a concrete action plan to address flooding. I have received that report, and implementation is now underway," he said.

The operation targets structures that have obstructed waterways, with authorities moving to dismantle developments that have reduced rivers to narrow culverts incapable of handling heavy water flow.

Governor Sakaja warned that all structures built along waterways will be removed without exception and urged affected residents and developers to vacate voluntarily ahead of enforcement.

"This is not a one-off exercise. It is a sustained effort to reclaim our rivers and prevent further loss of life and property," he added.