Editor's Review The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a nationwide public auction targeting a wide range of salvaged and obsolete items.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a nationwide public auction targeting a wide range of salvaged and obsolete items.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 31, KRA confirmed that the auction will take place on Thursday, April 16, running from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Interested bidders are required to participate through an online platform, with a pre-bid session scheduled for April 9 to guide participants on the process.

According to KRA, viewing will run from Tuesday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 15, strictly between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at designated locations across the country.

In the Nairobi region, items will be available for viewing at the Times Towers Basement.

These include photocopiers and paper shredders, televisions, generators, and water dispensers, as well as microwaves, steel cabinets, and office chairs.

The listing also features safes, kitchen sinks, dispensers, hospital beds, movable partitions, and assorted laboratory equipment.

In the Central region, viewing will take place at the KRA warehouse in Nyeri, where available items include batteries, toners, and photocopier parts, alongside electric fittings, kettles, and tea urns.

The stock also consists of timber, metal parts, and broken chairs.

In the Northern region, specifically at the National Cereals and Produce Board yard in Embu, the items include office furniture such as tables, chairs, and cabinets, as well as sanitizers, trolleys, and doors.

Additional listings feature tyres, batteries, server cages, and sanitary items such as toilets, basins, and cisterns.

In the Southern region, at KRA facilities located in Soweto and Miritini estates in Mombasa, the auction will include scrap metal, elevator parts, and dismantled components.

Other items available for viewing include telephone handsets, metallic cabinets, chairs, steel structures, batteries, water dispensers, air conditioners, banners, and assorted tyres.

In the North Rift region, items including cabinets, chairs, and wooden furniture, as well as window frames, safes, and scrap metal, will be available at the Cereal Board Godown in Eldoret.

The listing also includes vehicle spare parts, tyres, and assorted electronics such as photocopiers and fans.

File image of KRA offices

In the Western region, viewing will be conducted at the KRA warehouse located within Victoria Business Park in Kisumu.

Items available here include office chairs, desks, and acoustic boards, along with batteries, weighing scales, and cabinets.

The stock also features air conditioners, fans, shredders, and a 1.5 KVA generator.

Additional items in the region include a 135 KVA generator at the Malaba One Border Station and two vehicles located at Kisumu Lake Basin Mall.

In the South Rift region, items will be available at the Timbercraft (East Africa) Ltd godowns in Nakuru. These include MDF boards, aluminium and metallic cabinets, staff chairs, visitor seats, and dispensers.

The listing further includes heaters, doors, assorted vehicle parts, car batteries, cameras, and used tyres.

KRA emphasized that all items will be sold on an 'as-is, where-is' basis, with no warranties provided.

Interested bidders must pay a refundable deposit of Ksh5,000 via bank or mobile payment in order to obtain a bidding number.

Successful bidders will be required to pay the full purchase price directly to KRA’s bank account within seven days of the auction and must collect purchased items within fourteen days after payment.

The authority noted that failure to meet these timelines may result in forfeiture of payments.

Additionally, KRA indicated that reserve prices will apply, meaning that some items may not be sold below a set minimum value.

The authority has encouraged interested individuals and businesses to register and review detailed listings through the official websites of both KRA and Phillips International Auctioneers.

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after KRA announced a countrywide recruitment of university students for industrial attachment.

In an advert published on Saturday, February 21, KRA stated that the attachment programme will run for three months from May to July 2026.

The Tax Agency will offer successful applicants a monthly stipend of Ksh7,000 per month, which is subject to applicable statutory deductions.

"Are you a student seeking real-world exposure in a dynamic and innovative public institution? We are offering Industrial Attachment opportunities across various departments to help you gain practical experience and sharpen your career edge," KRA wrote.

The attachment programme targets continuing 1st degree students (Undergraduate) in their 3rd, 4th and final year of study and Diploma students in their final year.

"The programme aims at providing the youth an opportunity to acquire practical aspects of their respective areas of specialisation in partial fulfilment of their degree programme," KRA wrote.

Students will be posted across multiple departments, including but not limited to finance, accounting, economics, food and beverage, marketing and communication, housekeeping, and data analytics.

KRA clarified that those eligible to apply must be Kenyan citizens below 35 years and must have a valid introduction letter from the University or College.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit proof of a valid Personal Accident Insurance Cover, copies of KRA PIN certificate, NHIF/SHIF, NSSF, ID card and Bank Account details.