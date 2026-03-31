Editor's Review The Ministry of Sports has announced that the government has paid the full hosting fee required for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Ministry of Sports has announced that the government has paid the full hosting fee required for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a statement on Tuesday, March 31, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya confirmed that Ksh3.9 billion has been paid to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Mvurya explained that the move is expected to strengthen confidence in Kenya’s readiness to stage the tournament.

"I am pleased to announce that the Government of Kenya has fully met its financial and institutional obligations to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as we steadily advance towards co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"In fulfilment of our commitments, the Government has remitted the requisite USD 30 million hosting fee to CAF, reaffirming Kenya's credibility, readiness, and unwavering commitment to delivering a successful continental tournament," the statement read.

At the same time, the government has reorganized its planning structure to ensure smoother coordination of preparations across all sectors involved in delivering the tournament.

"Further, the Government has constituted a restructured Multi-Agency Local Organizing Committee, bringing together key players from both the public and private sectors across all critical areas of delivery.

"This multi-sectoral approach is deliberate, ensuring that our institutional capacity is fully aligned with the scale, complexity, and urgency of preparations required to host a tournament of AFCON's magnitude," the statement added.

File image of Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya and Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi

The renewed push comes after a CAF inspection report, which outlined several areas Kenya must address to meet hosting standards.

Authorities have now committed to fast-tracking improvements in key infrastructure and operational areas.

These include the construction and upgrading of match venues, training facilities, transport and logistics systems, as well as enhancements to safety, security, and broadcast standards to meet international requirements.

"Following the CAF inspection report, we will be embarking on accelerated implementation of all infrastructure and operational compliance requirements.

"This is a routine but critical process in the hosting cycle, and Kenya is addressing each recommendation with precision, urgency, and accountability," the statement concluded.

This development comes a week after Mvurya assured Kenyans that the government is working around the clock to pay the fee before the deadline.

Speaking on Wednesday, March 25, while appearing before the Senate, he said the Ministry of Sports was coordinating with the National Treasury to ensure the mandatory fee is paid.

"On the matter of AFCON hosting fee, Kenya is supposed to pay Ksh3.9 billion. We are already working with the National Treasury and the requisite committee in parliament to comply with our financial obligation.

"I want to assure Kenyans that the government is working around the clock to make sure we meet our obligations," he said.

Mvurya also said the ministry is taking steps to ensure the country meets the CAF infrastructural requirements ahead of the 2027 AFCON tournament.

Prior to that, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi had warned that Kenya risks losing the hosting rights of the 2027 AFCON if it does not pay the fee.

Mwangi, who appeared before the National Assembly’s Sports and Culture Committee on Thursday, March 19, urged the committee to intervene and request the National Treasury to allocate the funds to the Ministry of Sports.

"We have received communication from CAF giving the timelines on the activities that should be done in readiness to host the CHAN. We appreciate the National Treasury because in the 2026/2027 BPS, there was an allocation of around Ksh5 billion, with Ksh3.5 billion being the hosting fees.

"But in the light of the recent communication from CAF, we have been given up to the 30th of March to clear the payment of hosting fees," he said.

Mwangi noted that both Uganda and Tanzania, which will co-host the 2027 AFCON with Kenya, had already paid their hosting fees.

The committee chairperson, Dan Wanyama, assured the department that the committee will push for the release of the funds.

"We have heard you, and we will push Treasury to release money for the hosting rights so that we do not get into the quark mire of us being denied to host AFCON, and then we give a chance to our neighbors to do so. It will be a big shame to Kenya, which has always been a big brother in the region," he said.