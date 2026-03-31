Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted continued rainfall and thunderstorms this week.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has warned Kenyans to brace for continued rainfall and thunderstorms this week.

In the weather forecast on Tuesday, March 31, the weatherman said rainfall is expected across several parts of the country, with the heaviest rain likely in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, which includes Nairobi.

The South Rift Valley and North Eastern Kenya regions will also experience heavy rainfall during the period.

KMD also warned that many regions will experience morning rains, afternoon showers accompanied by thunderstorms, and occasional night showers.

“Rainfall is expected to continue in several parts of the country, mainly over: Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi), South Rift Valley, and North-eastern Kenya.

“Expect morning rains, afternoon showers and thunderstorms, and occasional night showers in many regions,” read the forecast in part.

File image of heavy rains in Nairobi.

At the same time, the met department predicted that Daytime temperatures of above 30°C will be experienced in the Coast, South-eastern Lowlands, North-eastern and North-western Kenya.

Meanwhile, parts of the Central Highlands, Rift Valley, Western Kenya, and near Mt. Kilimanjaro will experience cool nights with temperatures less than 10°C.

In the previous weather update for March 23 to March 29, 2026, the weatherman predicted that the intensity of the rains would decrease as the week progresses.

“Rainfall is expected to continue over several parts of the country, though amounts are likely to reduce as the week progresses,” read the forecast in part.

The department also predicted high daytime temperatures of above 30°C in the Coast, South-eastern Lowlands, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya, and cool nights of below 10°C in parts of the Central Highlands and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro.

In the weather review for the period, KMD highlighted that daytime maximum temperatures decreased throughout the country, but a few stations, such as Nyahururu, Mombasa, and Mtwapa, recorded marginal increases.

The Met Department also observed that night-time minimum temperatures decreased in most parts of the country, with only a few stations recording slight increases.