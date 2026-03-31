Editor's Review Mvurya appointed McDonald Mariga to the AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya on Tuesday, March 31 gazetted the establishment of the Pamoja AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee (LOC).

CS Mvurya explained that the committee will be tasked with the preparations for the AFCON 2027, which Kenya will jointly host with neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

"On account of complexities, logistics and magnitude of preparations required for successfully co-hosting the 36th Edition of the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations-2027 set to take place in early 2027, " the gazette notice read in part.

Mvurya announced that the LOC will have a National Steering Committee and a Secretariat, and would be funded by the national government, donations and endowments.

He appointed Nicholas Musenye as the Chairperson of the Steering Committee and FKF President Hussein Mohammed as its Vice Chairperson.

A file image of Sports CS Salim Mvurya.



Other members include Evans Achoki, McDonald Mariga, Brigadier Titus Sokobe, Osman Abdi, June Chepkemei, Mary Mwiti, Agnes Kalekye, Nah Ibrahim, Peninah Wahome, Douglas Ratemo, Dr Doreen Odhiambo, Lillian Nyawada and Timothy Kilimo.

Lordvick Aduda, K.K Mutai, Juma Wahoga, Rebecca Ekwam, Robert Macharia, Timothy Nabea, Abdall Yusif Ibrahim, Ahmed Qadar, Peter Kamau, Gabriel Mghendi, Abdalla Tusuf, Kerubo Momanyi, Benard Lagat, Collins Kalee, Caleb Amwayi, Ken Rungu, Dan Shikanda, Charles Njagi, Thomas Karugu, Evelyn Cheluget, Miriam Chepkoech, Rodgers Chmega, Diana Injendi and Collins Were will also serve in the Secretariat.

The CS appointed Antony Emmanuel Inzahuli Lung'aho to lead the Secretariat of the Pamoja AFCON 2027 LOC.

He explained that the Secretariat will be domiciled at the Ministry of Sports offices at Talanta Plaza and will assist in the day-to-day management of the Committee's affairs.

"In the execution of its mandate, the LOC shall adopt its own procedure and set down guiding principles and norms to govern its operations," the gazette notice continued.

Mvurya explained that the LOC will be charged with mobilizing stakeholder collaboration and overseeing governance structures to guarantee accountability and efficiency.

He added that the Committee would also coordinate logistical frameworks and engage with stakeholders to deliver events that meet global standards.

The LOC will also conduct other roles stated on the Gazette notice, including but not limited to media campaigns, monitoring project timelines and overseeing budget preparations.

Earlier, the Sports CS had announced that Kenya had remitted the funds required by CAF to be granted hosting rights for AFCON 2027.