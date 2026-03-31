Editor's Review The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has unveiled a new initiative targeting institutions making educational trips to national parks.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has unveiled a new initiative targeting institutions making educational trips to national parks.

In an update on Tuesday, March 31, KWS said the initiative dubbed 'Wild Scholars' is providing 10 free entries for every 100 paying students visiting any KWS-managed park, reserve, or sanctuary.

According to the agency, the offer is open to a wide range of learning institutions, from nursery and primary schools to secondary schools and tertiary institutions, including universities.

In addition to the group-based incentive, the programme also includes free entry for children under the age of six.

The Wild Scholars programme is available for a limited period, running from March 1 to June 30, with terms and conditions applying.

Elsewhere, this comes days after KWS responded to claims circulating on social media alleging that parts of Nairobi National Park are being destroyed.

In a statement on Friday, March 27, the agency said it had taken note of claims alleging that an upland forest within the park was under threat.

KWS, however, firmly rejected the assertions, insisting that no destruction is taking place.

"KWS wishes to clarify that these claims are misleading, unfounded and inflammatory. KWS confirms that the relocation and upgrade of the Nairobi Animal Orphanage is a carefully planned, lawful, and forward-looking initiative aimed at enhancing wildlife conservation, animal welfare, conservation education, and visitor experience," the statement read.

File image of Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Director General Dr. Erustus Kanga

KWS explained that the Nairobi Animal Orphanage, established in 1964, has played a critical role in rescuing and rehabilitating distressed wildlife for more than six decades.

However, the agency noted that the current facility has become outdated due to rising demand and evolving global standards.

"However, due to increasing visitor numbers, growing demand for wildlife rescue, and evolving international standards on animal welfare, the current facility within Nairobi National Park no longer meets modern requirements," the statement added.

KWS further noted that the relocation project is grounded in Kenyan law and follows all necessary environmental procedures.

"This project is anchored in the provisions of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013, which mandates KWS to conserve and manage wildlife while upholding high standards of animal welfare.

"In full compliance with environmental law, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was conducted under the Environmental Management and Coordination Act (EMCA). A comprehensive project report was prepared and submitted to the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), including stakeholder engagement through a workshop held on 2nd October 2025 and supporting surveys," the statement further read.

According to KWS, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) reviewed and approved the project after assessing the submitted reports and stakeholder input.

The relocation, first conceptualised in 2013, is aimed at aligning the orphanage with internationally recognised animal welfare standards, including those set by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

It also seeks to provide larger and more natural enclosures, decongest the current site, and improve safety and operational efficiency in wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.