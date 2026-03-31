Editor's Review The Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) has announced plans to review water tariffs and licensing arrangements in three counties.

The Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) has announced plans to review water tariffs and licensing arrangements in three counties.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 31, the agency confirmed that it has received applications for water service retail licences and tariff adjustments from four Water Service Providers (WSPs).

The WSPs are Kisumu Water & Sanitation Company Limited (KIWASCO), Kirinyaga County Water & Sanitation PLC (KICOWASCO), Rukanga Makutano Water & Sanitation PLC (RUMAWASCO), and Takaba Water and Sewerage Company (TAWASCO).

According to the regulator, the proposed tariff adjustments are aimed at enabling full cost recovery, supporting critical infrastructure investments, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of water services.

According to WASREB, the review process will cover parts of Kisumu County, Kirinyaga County, and Mandera County.

The agency noted that the review process will involve public participation in the affected areas, giving locals an opportunity to give their views on the proposed changes.

The regulator has scheduled a series of hybrid public consultation meetings, both physical and virtual, to facilitate this engagement.

"These meetings will provide stakeholders an opportunity to express their views on licensing, service delivery, tariff adjustments and potential service improvements," the notice read in part.

TAWASCO will hold its session in Mandera County at Shamim Hall in Takaba Town on April 16, 2026, starting at 10:00 a.m.

The meeting will address both licence and tariff adjustment proposals.

KICOWASCO will host its consultation in Kirinyaga County at Maya Gardens in Sagana on April 21, 2026, from 10:00 a.m., focusing on tariff adjustments.

RUMAWASCO will also hold its meeting in Kirinyaga County at Endalo Camp Site and Hotel in Sagana on April 22, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., covering both licence and tariff adjustments.

On the same day, Kisumu Water & Sanitation Company Limited (KIWASCO) will conduct its consultation in Kisumu County at Tom Mboya Labour College Main Hall from 10:00 a.m., focusing on tariff adjustments.

File image of WASREB acting CEO Richard Cheruiyot

WASREB noted that each WSP is required to engage stakeholders within their service areas ahead of the consultations and submit reports to the board.

Additionally, members of the public attending the meetings will be required to present personal identification and are encouraged to arrive by 10:00 a.m.

Residents will also have the opportunity to submit both oral and written feedback during the consultations.

According to the notice, written submissions can be sent via email or delivered physically to WASREB’s offices in Nairobi.

The regulator has set a deadline of 30 days from the date of publication of the notice for receipt of public comments.

This comes days after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested an employee of the Nakuru Water and Sewerage Company in connection with an alleged bribery scheme.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 24, the agency said the suspect was apprehended following a complaint from a member of the public.

"The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Nakuru Water and Sewerage Company (NAWASCO) employee over allegations of bribery.

"The suspect, Leonard Cheruiyot Mutai, a Leak Detection Officer, was apprehended on March 23, 2026, following a complaint by a member of the public who claimed the officer demanded Ksh15,000 to facilitate the replacement of a confiscated water meter in Langa Langa Estate," the statement read.

EACC explained that it acted swiftly on the complaint, setting up a sting operation that resulted in the suspect being caught in the act.

"Acting on the complaint, EACC conducted an operation that led to the arrest of the suspect while receiving the bribe. During the arrest, EACC investigators recovered Ksh15,000 on hand, Ksh100,000 hidden in socks, and Ksh18,000 from his coat pocket," the statement added.

Following the arrest, the suspect was taken in for processing and later released on cash bail as investigations continue.

"The suspect was taken to the Commission’s South Rift Regional Office, Nakuru, for processing and later detained at Central Police Station. He was released on a police cash bail of Ksh20,000 pending the conclusion of the investigation," the statement concluded.