Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions across eight counties on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions across eight counties on Wednesday, April 1.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 31, the company listed multiple areas that will be affected throughout the day, with outages expected to last between six and nine hours depending on location.

In Nairobi County, power interruptions will affect parts of Westlands between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., including sections of General Mathenge, Ring Road, Eldama Ravine Road, West Wood Hotel and adjacent customers.

A separate outage will hit parts of Kayole along Spine Road during the same hours, impacting Komarock Phase 4, Komarock Heights, Komarock Phase 3 (3A, 3B), Komarock Estate, Phase 5, Infill A Phase 2, Nyama Villa Estate and surrounding areas.

In Nakuru County, areas including NYS Barracks, Ngomongo, Milimani, Teachers, ASTU, Kigogo, Gitare and Mawingu will be without electricity from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Residents of Bomet County in Ndanai will also experience a full-day outage within the same time frame.

Affected locations include Ndanai Market, Tembwo Market, Sotik TTI, Kipsingei Market, Kagasik Market, Lorna Girls and nearby customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

in Uasin Gishu County, areas such as Mbacho and Musembe where power will be off from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., affecting institutions like Mbacho Primary, Musembe Primary and Secondary, Musembe Water Dam, Mulwanda Primary and Mwivona Primary.

Similarly, Maili Nne Centre and Emkoin will face outages between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., impacting Maili Nne Centre, Emkoin, Kapsaos Dispensary and Secondary School alongside adjacent customers.

In Kisumu County, the blackout will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and affect areas such as Fishpond, Great Lakes University, Kajulu Water, Gita Market, Kianja and Nyabondo.

In Kakamega County, one of the earliest shutdowns will begin at 8:00 a.m. and last until 5:00 p.m. across the West Kenya Sugar area.

Locations set to be affected include Musaga, Samitsi, Kalenda, Malanga, Malava, Malava District Hospital, Malichi, Kiamang’eti, Tumbeni, Kakoyi, Kambi Mwanza Market, Shamberere National Polytechnic, West Kenya Sugar Company, Chevoso, Ingavira, Mahira, KWS, Ivakale, Kambiri Market, Bulovi, Inguvuli, Kuvasali, Shanderema Secondary, Ileho and surrounding areas.

In Meru County, areas including Kisima and Embori will be without power from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting Kisima Farm, Uhuru Flowers, P.J Dave, Wangu Farm, Kisima Market, Karimba, Subuiga, Machaka Sisters, Naari, Thege and Ntugi.

Meanwhile, Nyeri County will experience two separate outages within the same timeframe.

The first will affect Kiamabara and Mungetho areas, including Kiamabara Market, Kiamabara Primary School, Matira-Ini Village, Mungetho Market, Karema-Ini Booster, Ihiga Primary School, Gachiara Village, Nduru Village, Kirigu Village and Safaricom and Airtel boosters.

The second outage will impact Kiganjo, Chaka and Mbiriri, covering Kiganjo Shopping Centre, KCC, Maisha Millers, Chaka Market, Mt. Kenya Estate, Karundas, Maragima, Mathina, Thegu, Tagwa and Mbiriri.