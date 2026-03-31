Editor's Review Nyaga stated that the police will increase surveillance in shopping malls and places of worship.

The National Police Service (NPS) on Tuesday, March 31, notified Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators that it would crack the whip on traffic offenders ahead of school closure and the Easter Holidays.

In a statement by NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga, he advised PSV operators ferrying students home to exercise extra caution on the road, given that the school closure coincided with the ongoing rainy season.

Nyaga disclosed that the police had intensified operations to enforce road safety compliance nationwide.

"We urge pedestrians, boda boda operators and public service vehicle (PSV) operators to exercise the highest degree of caution to help eliminate road fatalities and injuries.

"Strict adherence to traffic rules, regulations and safety guidelines is essential," the statement read in part.

A file image of NPS Spokesperson Michael Muchiri Nyaga



The NPS Spokesperson urged all road users to observe speed limits, use designated crossing areas, and wear protective gear such as helmets and reflective clothing.

Nyaga stated that the police would not take lightly drivers who get behind the wheel while intoxicated.

"Avoid risky behaviours such as driving under the influence of alcohol or any other substances, distracted road use, and overloading, among others," the statement continued.

The police asked motorists to ensure that their vehicles are regularly serviced. Nyaga explained that this will help identify existing problems and reduce the number of road accidents caused by mechanical failure.

Consequently, the NPS has vowed to increase its presence along major highways as part of its comprehensive strategy to maintain law and order.

Nyaga also assured Kenyans of their safety during the school break and easter holidays, adding that there would be heightened surveillance.

"The Service has deployed additional personnel and resources, geared towards achieving an increased police presence, intensified patrols and heightened surveillance in public areas including shopping malls, places of worship, recreational and entertainment spaces, markets, termini and critical infrastructure to ensure the protection of life and property," Nyaga disclosed.

He added that the NPS remained steadfast in its commitment to serve and protect Kenyans.

Furthermore, the Police urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and continuously share timely information about any suspicious activity.