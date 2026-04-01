Editor's Review The Competition Authority of Kenya carried out coordinated search and entry operations targeting six foam mattress manufacturers and distributors in Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, and Kisumu counties.

The Competition Authority of Kenya carried out coordinated search and entry operations targeting six foam mattress manufacturers and distributors in Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, and Kisumu counties.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 31, the authority said the raids, conducted simultaneously, form part of an ongoing investigation into suspected anti-competitive practices within the sector.

During the unannounced inspections, commonly known as dawn raids, CAK collected a wide range of critical materials for forensic examination.

These included electronic storage devices such as hard drives and flash disks, as well as laptops, mobile phones, internal management reports, and sales documentation, among other records deemed relevant to the inquiry.

According to CAK, the intervention in the foam mattress market was informed by credible intelligence gathered through routine market surveillance by its case officers.

The findings pointed to possible cartel-like coordination among competitors.

Despite the scale of the operation, the authority noted that it upheld the rights of the affected businesses, including access to legal counsel, while also taking steps to limit disruption to normal operations.

"Foam mattresses are an essential household commodity, used by millions of Kenyan consumers. Our intervention seeks to establish whether collusive practices are undermining the affordability and accessibility of these products for ordinary households," CAK Director-General David Kemei said.

File image of Competition Authority of Kenya Director General David Kemei

CAK reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all parties are treated fairly and in accordance with constitutional standards, including the right to efficient, lawful, and reasonable administrative action.

The authority said once the analysis of the collected evidence is complete, it will determine the appropriate next steps in line with its procedures.

It also assured that all retrieved data will be securely handled, and that affected parties, along with their legal representatives, will be given an opportunity to present both oral and written submissions before any final decision is made.

Should the investigation confirm violations, CAK said it will issue orders stopping the unlawful conduct and requiring corrective measures.

In addition, the authority started that companies found to have breached the law may face financial penalties of up to 10 percent of their annual gross turnover.

"Based on our experience handling complex cases, this investigation is reasonably expected to take several months to complete. However, our proactive measures such as upskilling our case officers, installation of an in-house modern forensic laboratory, and thorough planning ahead of the searches will improve the case completion time," Kemei added.

This comes months after CAK warned landlords and residential estate managers against blocking internet service providers (ISPs) from accessing their residential buildings.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, CAK said it has received numerous complaints that landlords are signing exclusive contracts with specific ISPs to offer internet services in their residential estates.

“It has come to the Authority’s attention, through market surveillance and numerous consumer complaints, that property developers and estate managers are signing exclusive contracts with specific Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and restricting competing firms from offering alternative services,” read the CAK notice in part.

CAK noted that exclusive agreements between landlords and specific ISPs deny Kenyan consumers the choice of services that meet their specific needs, contrary to the Constitution.

“This conduct by ISPs denies consumers the benefits of competition, which include fair pricing, enhanced service quality, and innovative solutions. Further, foreclosing competitor ISPs from accessing certain markets risks creating monopoly-like enterprises in the affected estates,” CAK stated.

CAK warned landlords and ISPs that they risk being fined up to Ksh10 million, imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

“Undertakings that infringe the Act risk being penalized up to 10% of their preceding year’s gross annual turnover in Kenya. For criminal prosecutions, they face fines of up to Ksh10 Million and imprisonment for a maximum of five years, or both,” the authority stated.