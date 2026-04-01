Editor's Review President William Ruto has expressed confidence that Kenyans will vote peacefully in the 2027 General Election.

President William Ruto has expressed confidence that Kenyans will vote peacefully in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Wednesday, April 1, at State House Nairobi, President Ruto said the 2027 elections would mark a turning point towards unifying the country.

The Head of State noted that Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley, Central, Northern Kenya, Coast, and Eastern Kenya regions will vote together to eliminate tribalism and hatred.

“In 2027, the country of Kenya will vote in peace. And it will vote in unity. The people of Nyanza will vote together with the people of Western, Rift Valley, Central, Northern Kenya, Eastern, and Coast. We will all vote together to completely eliminate tribalism and hatred in our nation,” said President Ruto.

He continued, “I am confident, and I believe that the 2027 vote will be a vote to unify the country and eliminate the dirty politics of tribalism and hatred. That is my hope and prayer, and I am working hard towards it.”

File image of President William Ruto.

Further, President Ruto highlighted that even regions that did not vote for him in the 2022 election are showing signs that they will support him in next year’s election.

“Even those who did not vote with us in 2022, today you can see signs that we will vote together. The opportunity we have is in 2027. We will cast a unity vote to bring the country together. Once we are united, we will take this country to a new level,” Ruto remarked.

President Ruto is expected to run for re-election in the 2027 General Election under his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

UDA is already in talks with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to have a pre-election agreement ahead of 2027.

President Ruto will face stiff competition from the united opposition, which is determined to defeat him in the polls.

The team comprises former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, PLP leader Martha Karua, Jubilee Deputy Party leader Fred Matiang’i, and former CS Justin Muturi.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has also declared his intention to run for the top office in the 2027 election.