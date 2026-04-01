Editor's Review In addition, the new plan factors in the development of an Airport City and a Special Economic Zone.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) on Wednesday. April 1, shared photos of the proposed design of the modernised Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In the photos shared by KAA, the new modernised JKIA will have a new passenger terminal built in the shape of a cross.

The hub will serve multiple aeroplanes at one go and will be fitted with more than 20 passenger boarding bridges, elevated paths used by passengers to board planes in major airports.

Upon expansion, the airport will have a large parking lot that will accommodate hundreds of vehicles. The pick-up and drop-off section will be a raised platform.

In addition, the new plan factors in the development of an Airport City and a Special Economic Zone.

A file image of the proposed new JKIA terminal.

Passengers using the airport will have to move around the facility through rail trams and a well-established bus rapid transit system.

KAA acting Managing Director Mohamud Gedi explained that the modernisation project will not only unlock economic growth but also elevate passenger experience.

"Modernising and expanding JKIA isn’t just infrastructure, it’s a bold investment in Kenya’s future as a global aviation hub," KAA wrote.

The expansion project is guided by the JKIA Integrated Master Plan and Feasibility Study prepared in partnership with international aviation consultancy Dar Al-Handasaah.



An aerial view of the proposed modernised JKIA.

Under the new expansion, passenger traffic is expected to grow to 22.3 million annually by 2045

President William Ruto had explained that JKIA's expansion was necessary since the airport was the gateway to the East African Region.

Ruto explained that the expansion would be undertaken through a public-private partnership programme.

Initially, the expansion project had been awarded to the Adani Group. However, the tender was cancelled after the firm was mentioned in an elaborate tender bribery scheme in the United States of America.



