Editor's Review Rigathi Gachagua and former President Uhuru Kenyatta met in Kirinyaga County, drawing attention as the two leaders were seen interacting warmly in public.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and former President Uhuru Kenyatta met in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday, April 1, drawing attention as the two leaders were seen interacting warmly in public.

The two had attended the burial of former Senator Daniel Karaba, joining other political figures and mourners to pay their last respects.

The event brought together leaders from across the political divide, including Siaya Senator James Orengo and PLP Party leader Martha Karua.

During the ceremony, Gachagua and Uhuru were at one point seen engaging in conversation, appearing relaxed and at ease with each other.

The photos showed the two sharing laughter, a sign of mutual respect despite past political differences.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua and Uhuru Kenyatta

This comes over a month after DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala claimed that Uhuru was working with Gachagua.

Speaking on Tuesday, February 3, he claimed that the two leaders are working together behind the scenes.

Malala linked the cooperation between Uhuru and Gachagua to recent changes in the Jubilee Party, where Jeremiah Kioni was removed from the Secretary General position and replaced with Moitalel Ole Kenta.

"Rigathi Gachagua and Uhuru are already working together. That is actually why you saw Kioni, who used to insult Gachagua, had to be removed and replaced with someone more reasonable, because we want to move forward together. We don’t want conflict between Jubilee and DCP parties," he said.

Malala claimed that the cooperation between Uhuru and Gachagua is intended to protect Kenyans from the current administration.

"I want to assure Kenyans that Uhuru and Gachagua are working together to ensure they protect Kenyans against the administration of William Ruto," he added.

Days later, Gachagua declared that he would not allow Uhuru to be intimidated.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, February 10, Gachagua accused President William Ruto and his administration of trying to silence Uhuru.

He claimed that Ruto was sending junior politicians to threaten Uhuru with the withdrawal of his retirement package following his criticism of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

"I will not allow Uhuru Kenyatta to be intimidated. I have a responsibility from the region to defend our son and kingsman. They are trying to intimidate him and sell him fear that he should not have a free political mind, interact with other political leaders, or have a political choice, and if he does so, they will take away his retirement benefits and his allowances," he said.

Gachagua took on the leaders abusing Uhuru, stating that they had no moral authority to address the former president, whom he described as a statesman who deserves utmost respect.

"I don't think Kenyatta can give up his constitutional obligations because of allowances. He is not a poor man. He is a Kenyan who has worked hard to make money and resources and I don't think he can be told to shut up," he added.