Editor's Review The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has announced the schedule and guidelines for its upcoming professional examinations set for May 2026.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has announced the schedule and guidelines for its upcoming professional examinations set for May 2026.

In a notice on Wednesday, April 1, the board confirmed that the exams will be conducted over four days at the end of May.

"The Pharmacy and Poisons Board will conduct the Pre-registration Exams (Stage I & II) and Enrolment exams (Level I & II) on May 25th, 26th, 27th & 28th, 2026," the statement read.

PPB noted that all assessments will be delivered digitally within approved venues

"The exams will be administered online in the respective examination centres," the statement added.

PPB instructed candidates to complete their applications through the board's online services portal, with the deadline set for May 8, 2026.

Additionally, applicants must select their preferred examination centres, though the board warned that these locations may be adjusted, requiring candidates to frequently check the portal for any updates.

The notice also highlighted the technical requirements for sitting the exams, directing candidates to secure reliable computer devices with stable internet connectivity.

These devices must be capable of remaining powered for at least three hours to ensure uninterrupted participation during the exams.

Addressing preparations ahead of the main examinations, the PPB explained that rehearsal sessions will be compulsory and designed to help candidates familiarize themselves with the online system.

"Rehearsals will be conducted on Monday, 25th May, at the respective centres and are mandatory. Mock exams will be conducted to familiarize candidates with the PPB online examination portal. The dates for the mock exams will be communicated in due course. The mock exams will be done at home," the statement further read.

File image of Pharmacy and Poisons Board CEO F. Siyoi

PPB also issued guidance for candidates requiring special consideration due to health conditions or disabilities, urging early communication to facilitate necessary arrangements.

"Candidates with disabilities or health issues that may affect their ability to sit for online exams must immediately notify the Board in writing, together with supporting medical evidence," the statement noted.

Elsewhere, the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) on Wednesday, April 1, released 13,000 exam transcripts for students who sat the January-February 2026 Final Qualifying Examinations (FQEs).

Speaking during the release, KMTC explained that the move was to enhance service delivery and support graduates' employment locally and internationally.

The college revealed that the release of the transcripts was made easy by digitising academic records and decentralising services to respond to the growing demand for timely access to transcripts.

KMTC Chief Executive Officer Kelly Oluoch stated that the rising demand for graduates had informed ongoing reforms aimed at ensuring they do not miss employment opportunities.

"We are responding to requests from our students who require these documents to pursue job opportunities. Previously, transcripts were issued during graduation, but we noted that this approach limited timely access," he said.

Oluoch added that the college has implemented a coordinated distribution strategy to ensure efficient and timely delivery of transcripts across campuses.

"We prioritise efficiency to ensure that our students receive their transcripts without unnecessary delays. This is a critical document that directly supports their transition into the job market," he added.

KMTC called on the graduates to pick up their transcripts from the respective campus Heads of Department (HoD) offices at no cost

"Graduates are only required to present a valid identification card, and no additional fees are charged for the service," the statement read in part.