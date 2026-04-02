Editor's Review Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has come out to defend President William Ruto over delays in the completion of the Narok International Airport.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has come out to defend President William Ruto over delays in the completion of the Narok International Airport.

In a statement on Thursday, April 2, Senator Ledama said the construction of the airport is ongoing, and the runway is 60 percent complete.

The ODM Senator, however, noted that progress was slowed by heavy rains experienced in February and March, which made construction work difficult.

“Naysayers crying ‘President lied on Narok International Airport’? Let them whine. We, Narok residents, know the facts: Runway at 60% complete. Heavy Feb/March rains made construction impossible,” said Ledama.

The Narok Senator also clarified that the construction of the terminal building falls under the responsibility of the Narok County government, not the national government.

File image of an artistic impression of the Narok International Airport.

Ledama further slammed social media users criticizing the project, arguing that they have not visited the site to verify the progress.

“Terminal building? Narok County’s responsibility, not Ruto’s. None of you social media critics has even visited the site! Facts are stubborn.

“If you hate President Ruto, go ahead and get in line, you won’t change the facts, and you won’t be the first to hate on him,” Ledama added.

The Narok International Airport construction project was launched by President Ruto on May 6, 2025.

Speaking during the launch, the Head of State said the airport would be ready for use by March 2026.

“Today I have come here with the contractor, and we have paid that contractor Ksh700 million to construct this runway. I have told the contractor that I will return here in March next year to officially open this airport,” Ruto said during the launch.

The construction of the Narok International Airport is jointly funded by the national and Narok county governments.

The airport, which sits on 133 hectares, will feature a completely reconstructed runway, terminal building, and VIP lounges.

The airport aims to promote tourism by enhancing access and connectivity to the Maasai Mara National Park.