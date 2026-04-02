Editor's Review The Council of Governors (CoG) has condemned the incident involving Samburu Governor Lelelit Lati at the Senate.

The Council of Governors (CoG) has condemned the incident involving Samburu Governor Lelelit Lati at the Senate.

In a statement on Thursday, April 2, CoG Chairperson and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi expressed outrage over the alleged assault, warning that such actions undermine the constitutional and threaten intergovernmental relations.

The council described the alleged assault as an attack not only on the individual but on the office he holds and the constitutional framework.

"This demonstration of hooliganism not only demeans the dignity of the public office of the Governor as a Head of Government, but strikes at the very heart of constitutionalism and the rule of law.

"Such violence is a blatant violation of the rights and protections guaranteed under the Constitution of Kenya, which enshrines human dignity, respect and the peaceful conduct of public affairs as nonnegotiable principles," the statement read.

The CoG noted that the Senate has a defined constitutional role and should operate within established legal frameworks rather than resorting to confrontational tactics.

"The Senate is established as an August House meant to protect the interests of County Governments and has lawful means of enforcing its mandate in line with the Constitution and the Senate Standing Orders," the statement added.

The CoG further criticized the conduct of some senators, accusing them of engaging in actions that fall short of the standards expected of their office.

"It is disheartening that this very House has resorted to witch-hunting, harassment, violence and intimidation. We explicitly condemn these acts as they constitute conduct that does not befit the office of a Senator and the high repute expected of them," the statement continued.

File image of Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit

Highlighting the implications, the CoG warned that such incidents risk damaging democratic norms and eroding public trust in institutions.

"At a time when intergovernmental relations demand dialogue and mutual respect, resorting to physical aggression reflects a dangerous erosion of democratic norms and a betrayal of the Kenyan people's trust," the statement further read.

The CoG called for action from the Senate leadership to address the matter and restore confidence in the institution.

"We strongly urge the Speaker of the Senate to condemn the Senators involved in the aforementioned assault and expedite mechanisms for speedy resolution of the concerns raised by the Council of Governors against some members of the County Public Accounts Committee," the statement concluded.

On Wednesday, April 1, a dramatic scene unfolded at the Senate after Speaker Amason Kingi ordered the arrest of Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit.

Speaking on the matter, Kingi clarified that the directive was based on an existing arrest warrant against the governor.

"I will order the Sergeant-at-Arms to escort the Governor of Samburu, if he is still within the premises of Parliament, to the nearest police station. I’m saying that because the Governor of Samburu is under a warrant of arrest," Kingi said.

Notably, Kingi made the directive after Lelelit, who was expected to appear before the County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC), had been involved in a physical standoff with several senators.

The scuffle involved senators Edwin Sifuna, Enoch Wambua, and Richard Onyonka of Nairobi, Kitui and Kisii counties respectively.

The lawmakers reportedly attempted to compel Lelelit to enter Parliament buildings to answer to the committee.

Prior to the incident, the CoG had demanded the withdrawal of any arrest warrants or coercive actions targeting governors.

Abdullahi made the remarks on Tuesday, March 31, following the attempted arrest of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

"We demand the immediate withdrawal of the alleged warrants of arrests, if any, or any coercive measures against governors pending an impartial determination of this matter," he said.

Abdullahi further called on the police leadership to exercise caution and ensure that any actions taken are based on verified facts rather than external influence.

"Additionally, we urge the Office of the Inspector General of Police to establish the veracity of matters to avoid miscarriage of justice or to be used to perpetuate political and personal interests," he added.