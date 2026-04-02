Editor's Review The lawmaker accused the governor of engaging in political propaganda, intimidation, and poor service delivery.

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau has launched a scathing attack on Governor Wavinya Ndeti, escalating tensions between the two leaders ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, April 1, the lawmaker accused the governor of engaging in political propaganda, intimidation, and poor service delivery.

Makau expressed frustration over repeated personal attacks and misinformation allegedly spread by the governor and her allies.

"Wavinya Ndeti, enough is enough. Stop dragging my name into your mess! You've called me names countless times and unleashed your paid bloggers to lie that I'm out of Wiper. Pathetic tactics from a desperate leader," he said.

Makau went on to criticize misplaced priorities within the county leadership, urging Ndeti to focus on service delivery instead of political theatrics.

He also raised concerns about alleged non-payment of contractors and misuse of public resources.

"Shut down the sideshows, victimization, intimidation, and blackmail now. Pay your contractors! Deliver services to Machakos County residents. Stop dishing out money in exchange for political support," he added.

Makau further issued a warning to Ndeti, calling for humility and suggesting that he would challenge her in the 2027 polls.

"And for God's sake, humble yourself before it's too late. Pride comes before a brutal fall, mark my words. In 2027, I'll crush you at the ballot box," he further said.

Makau dismissed Ndeti's political messaging as ineffective, insisting that voters are no longer convinced and she will not be re-elected for a second term.

"We knew your true colors before, and we see them clearly now. Your chest-thumping and propaganda are a joke they won't re-elect you. Threats and lies about me? They fuel our unstoppable movement. You are a wantam governor," he concluded.

File image of Mavoko MP Patrick Makau

Notably, this comes a day after Ndeti issued a statement following a dramatic incident involving comedian Sammy Kioko, who was manhandled and arrested during a protest at the County Government headquarters on Tuesday, March 31.

Kioko, who later ended up in hospital, is demanding Ksh19 million from the county government over alleged unpaid supplies.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 1, Ndeti condemned the events that led to Kioko’s arrest and hospitalization, urging calm as investigations and administrative processes continue.

"First and foremost, I express concern over the unfortunate incident that occurred in Machakos Town on 31st March, 2026. As a County Government, we do not condone violence in any form and we urge all parties to exercise restraint and allow lawful and orderly processes to prevail," she said.

Ndeti clarified the county’s position regarding Kioko’s claim, stating that official records do not recognize him as a supplier.

"Our records indicate that Mr. Sammy Kioko is not a registered supplier of the County Government of Machakos. The entity that supplied Inspectorate uniforms is Movata Designs.

"For any individual to lawfully act on behalf of the company, proper legal authorization must be presented, including a valid Power of Attorney, formal appointment by the company, or representation through a qualified advocate," she added.

Ndeti further explained that while supplies were indeed made, the process surrounding their verification and payment remains incomplete due to procedural issues tied to the financial year.

"We acknowledge that supplies were made by Movata Designs, however, partial delivery occurred towards the close of the financial year 2023/2024 and therefore inspection and acceptance of the partial delivery could not be conducted. Movata Designs’ payment was therefore classified as a pending bill, in line with Public Finance Management procedures," she continued.

Ndeti assured suppliers that legitimate payments will be honored, but stressed that the process must follow strict legal and financial guidelines.

"I wish to assure all suppliers and the public that the County Government remains fully committed to settling all verified and legitimate claims. However, this process must adhere to strict legal, audit, and financial frameworks, including the First-In, First-Out (FIFO) principle, to ensure fairness and equity," she noted.

Ndeti urged suppliers to follow official channels instead of public protests when seeking payment.

"I, therefore, appeal to all our valued suppliers to exercise patience and engage the County Government through proper channels. Public demonstrations and media campaigns, while understandable, cannot override lawful procedures nor accelerate payments beyond what is provided for within the law," she concluded.