Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has warned of heavy rainfall and flooding in some parts of the country this month.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has warned of heavy rainfall and flooding in some parts of the country this month.

In a statement on Thursday April 2, the Met Department noted that this month will mark the peak of the March–April–May long rains season.

According to the weatherman, rainfall will be slightly lower in the first half of the month but increase towards the end of the month.

“Rainfall is expected to be slightly depressed in the first half of the month but enhanced towards the end, with occasional afternoon and evening storms likely across the country,” read part of the statement.

The department highlighted that the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and parts of North-western Kenya will experience near-average rainfall during the period.

File image of a weather station.

North-eastern Kenya, especially northern Marsabit, Wajir, and Mandera counties, will experience above-average rainfall, while near- to below-average rainfall is expected in most of the South-Eastern Lowlands, isolated areas in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, and parts of North-western and North-eastern Kenya.

The weatherman warned that the continued rainfall may cause renewed flooding in some areas of the country.

“After severe flooding in March in several parts of the country where rivers burst banks, and drainage systems failed, the continued April rains may cause renewed flooding in some areas,” the department stated.

KMD advised water agencies to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of river levels and clear clogged drainage and riparian obstructions.

The department also cautioned residents in Northern Kenya counties to avoid riverbanks and heed relocation orders as the region will experience above-average rainfall.

Further, the department said heavy rainfall events may result in road wash-outs and disrupt transport.

“Transport agencies should pre-position road maintenance teams, repair damaged culverts, and issue travel advisories for flood-prone corridors. County governments should grade rural roads and reinforce drainage before heavy showers occur,” the statement added.

This comes days after the weatherman warned Kenyans to brace for continued rainfall and thunderstorms this week.

In the weather forecast on Tuesday, March 31, the department said rainfall is expected across several parts of the country, with the heaviest rain likely in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, which includes Nairobi.

The South Rift Valley and North Eastern Kenya regions will also experience heavy rainfall during the period.

KMD also warned that many regions will experience morning rains, afternoon showers accompanied by thunderstorms, and occasional night showers.

“Expect morning rains, afternoon showers and thunderstorms, and occasional night showers in many regions,” read the forecast in part.