Editor's Review Masinde Muliro University has responded to allegations that it issued degrees to individuals who were neither admitted nor studied at the institution.

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) has dismissed allegations that it issued degrees to individuals who were neither admitted nor studied at the institution.

The response comes amid growing scrutiny following claims made by a local politician during a radio interview on Monday, March 31.

Addressing the matter, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs Hussein Golicha clarified the university’s graduation processes, insisting that all students who graduate from the institution must meet strict academic and administrative requirements.

"All students who graduate from this University apply, get admitted, register, go through their chosen courses and only graduate once they have satisfied the Examiners and Senate," he stated.

Golicha insisted that graduation at MMUST is not automatic but is subject to rigorous approval mechanisms.

"Students who qualify for graduation are duly processed through the approval processes as provided for in the University statutes," he added.

File image of the Masinde Muliro University

The university also addressed concerns surrounding its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) program, which may have contributed to misconceptions about student attendance.

Golicha noted that while some students may not physically attend campus, they are still required to fulfill all academic obligations before graduating.

"The University has Open and Distance Learning where students take classes from the comfort of their area of operation/homes away from the university, and are processed for graduation only when they meet the requirements," he further said.

MMUST strongly pushed back against the claims, terming them unverified and damaging to the institution’s reputation.

The university reiterated that all its academic processes are conducted in line with established regulations and standards.

This was after the Ministry of Education moved to address concerns over the credibility of some graduates from Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

This follows allegations that raised questions about the authenticity of certain graduates and the integrity of the institution’s academic processes.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 1, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba confirmed that action has already been taken to investigate the matter.

"Following allegations circulating on various social and mainstream media platforms questioning the bona fides of some graduands at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Julius Migos Ogamba, has today directed the Commission for University Education to undertake a thorough investigation into the matter," the statement read.

Ogamba said the probe will be conducted by the Commission for University Education, noting that the investigation will focus on confirming whether all individuals awarded degrees met the required standards.

"The Commission is required to ascertain that all graduands were in fact students at the University, and that they duly qualified for the award of the qualifications that were conferred upon them," the statement added.