Editor's Review A devastating fire incident has destroyed 30 housing units at the staff quarters of Lang’ata Women’s Maximum Security Prison.

A devastating fire incident has destroyed 30 housing units at the staff quarters of Lang’ata Women’s Maximum Security Prison.

In a statement on Thursday, April 2, the Kenya Prisons Service said the blaze occurred on Wednesday, April 1, at 7:30 PM.

"A fire incident occurred on Wednesday, 1st April 2026, at the staff quarters within Lang'ata Women's Maximum Security Prison at approximately 19:30 hours," the statement read.

According to the statement, the fire affected a total of 30 housing units, all of which were completely destroyed, leaving staff without any salvaged belongings.

"Regrettably, no property was salvaged from the affected units. We are, however, relieved to confirm that no casualties or injuries were reported," the statement added.

KPS commended the coordinated efforts of multiple emergency responders who played a crucial role in containing the inferno.

"Emergency response teams acted swiftly to contain the fire and prevent further spread. The Kenya Prisons Service extends its sincere appreciation to the County Government Fire Brigade, the Kenya Defence Forces Headquarters (DoD), and the Kahawa Garrison Fire Engines for their prompt, coordinated, and effective response in bringing the situation under control," the statement further read.

File image of a Lang'ata Women's Maximum Security Prison signage

In the aftermath of the fire, authorities moved to tighten security within the affected area to maintain order and ensure the safety.

"Security within the staff quarters has since been reinforced by officers drawn from Nairobi West Prison, Jamhuri Prison, and Nairobi Medium Prison to ensure continued safety and order in the affected area," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, investigations have been launched to determine the cause of the fire.

This comes weeks after a massive fire broke out at Toi Market in Kibra, Nairobi, destroying property of unknown value.

The inferno, which broke out on Monday, March 16, morning, destroyed several stalls in the market.

Photos of the incident seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed a huge fire ravaging stalls in the market with thick smoke bellowing into the air.

The traders could be seen trying to move their belongings to prevent them from being destroyed by the fire.

Firefighters from the Nairobi county government have been deployed to the scene to extinguish the inferno.

Prior to that, two trucks collided and burst into flames after they were involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The gruesome accident occurred on Monday, March 2, after one of the trucks lost control and rammed into another.

The crash happened near Greenpark Estate in Athi River, Machakos County.

Photos and videos of the scene seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed the two trucks engulfed in flames, as bystanders watched from a distance.

Firefighters from Machakos County were deployed to the scene to extinguish the inferno.

The crash caused a massive traffic snarl-up along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, affecting vehicles heading towards Mombasa.