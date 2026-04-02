Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the upgrading of the 84-kilometre Kenol–Sagana–Marua road into a dual carriageway.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the upgrading of the 84-kilometre Kenol–Sagana–Marua road into a dual carriageway.

In a statement on Thursday, April 2, PS Omollo said the first lot of the project from Kenol to Sagana has largely been completed and is open to traffic.

PS Omollo noted that the second lot from Sagana to Marua is progressing well, and construction works are ongoing at the Marua Interchange and key sections through Karatina town.

The upgrade includes grade-separated interchanges at Makutano and Marua, pedestrian footbridges, street lighting and boda boda sheds to support other road users.

“Lot 1 (Kenol–Sagana, 48 km) is largely complete and open to traffic, featuring major bridges over the Saba Saba, Tana and Rwamuthambi rivers.

“Lot 2 (Sagana–Marua, 36 km) is progressing well, with work ongoing at the Marua Interchange and key sections through Karatina town,” read the statement.

File image of the Kenol-Marua road project.

PS Omollo highlighted the economic impact of the project, noting that it will boost trade, travel and regional connectivity.

The project, which is implemented by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), is transforming the route from a single two-lane road into a high-capacity four-lane dual carriageway

“Kenya's strategic position as a key transit corridor into the East African hinterland underscores the importance of modern, efficient road networks and the upgrade of the 84-kilometre Kenol–Sagana–Marua Dual Carriageway is a clear example of this vision in action,” PS Omollo added.

Further, the Interior PS said the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is support the implementation of the project by coordinating road safety measures and overseeing traffic management during construction.

This comes weeks after PS Omollo issued an update on the ongoing upgrading of the 122-kilometre Mamboleo–Miwani–Chemelil–Muhoroni–Kipsitet road.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 17, PS Omollo said the reconstruction of the highway targets approximately 63 kilometres of the main carriageway, while complementary works on feeder roads extend the project to 122 kilometres.

The Interior PS noted that once completed, the highway will provide a seamless link between Kisumu, Nandi and Kericho counties.

“The core reconstruction focuses on approximately 63 kilometres of the main carriageway, with complementary works on feeder roads and associated sections extending the overall project scope to about 122 kilometres,” read the statement.

PS Omollo also mentioned that the road will function as a bypass, easing congestion within Kisumu City by diverting heavy commercial traffic away from Ahero.

He pointed out that the highway will enhance transport efficiency for sugarcane farmers and other agricultural producers across the belt.