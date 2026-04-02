Editor's Review The Standard Group PLC has confirmed the appointment of Chaacha Mwita as its substantive Chief Executive Officer.

The Standard Group PLC has confirmed the appointment of Chaacha Mwita as its substantive Chief Executive Officer.

In a statement issued by the Board of Directors on Wednesday, April 1, the company announced that Mwita’s appointment takes effect immediately, following his tenure in an acting capacity and a formal evaluation process.

"In compliance with the requirements of the Capital Markets Regulations, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Standard Group PLC wishes to notify its shareholders and the investing public that Chaacha Mwita has been appointed as the substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company with effect from 1st April 2026," the statement read.

Mwita has been serving as Acting CEO since July 2025, a period during which he is credited with providing strategic direction and ensuring operational stability.

During this time, he also oversaw the continued implementation of the company’s business objectives.

Explaining the decision to confirm him in the role, the Board noted that Mwita’s performance and leadership qualities met the expectations required for the position after a thorough review process.

"Following a comprehensive evaluation of his performance and a structured appointment process, the Board is satisfied that Mwita has demonstrated the requisite leadership capability, experience and integrity to assume the role on a substantive basis," the statement added.

The Board further highlighted Mwita’s professional background, highlighting his experience in leadership, operations, and corporate strategy.

"Mwita is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in leadership, operations and corporate strategy. He brings a strong track record in organizational management, stakeholder engagement and execution of strategic initiatives," the statement continued.

File image of Chaacha Mwita

Academically, Mwita holds an MBA from the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Nairobi.

The Board also noted that the appointment adhered strictly to corporate governance and regulatory frameworks governing publicly listed companies.

>"The Board confirms that this appointment has been made in accordance with the Capital Markets Regulations, 2023, and is aligned with the Code of Corporate Governance Practices for Issuers of Securities to the Public, 2015," the statement further read.

The Board expressed confidence in Mwita’s leadership and its expectations for the company’s future under his stewardship.

"The Board congratulates Mr Mwita on his appointment and looks forward to his continued leadership in driving the Company’s strategy, strengthening stakeholder confidence and enhancing long-term shareholder value," the statement concluded.

This comes days after Mwita dared the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) to revoke six broadcasting licenses awarded to the media house.

He called out CA for celebrating the ruling by the Communication and Multimedia Appeals Tribunal to allow it to revoke the licences due to unpaid licensing fees worth Ksh48 million.

Mwita stated that the Standard Group will appeal the ruling by the tribunal, which allowed them to retain the licences until the matter is determined by the courts.

"Any attempt by the CA to publish revocation notices in the Kenya Gazette or take any steps to shut down our stations before the appellate process is concluded will be met with immediate legal action," he warned.

Mwita accused the government of using the CA to fight against the media giant for keeping the state accountable and exposing corruption.

"This coordinated assault on our licences sends a chilling message: That the Government will use its regulatory power to silence any media house that refuses to bend the knee. We refuse to be intimidated. We will continue to report the truth, no matter the cost," he stated.

Mwita clarified that the Standard Group did not willingly default on payments, explaining that the government owed the media house Ksh1.2 billion in unpaid advertising and media services bills.

He questioned why the government, through CA, was hell-bent on revoking their licences, yet they were partially responsible for the financial challenges the media house was undergoing.

Mwita explained that any revenue generated by the company was directed towards employees' salaries and the running of the company.

"The financial devastation caused by the Government's refusal to pay its own bills made it impossible to prioritise regulatory fees over keeping our journalists employed and our stations on air," the statement read in part.

Mwita called on the CA to withdraw its revocation threat to allow the legal process to take its course and urged the government to settle its pending arrears.