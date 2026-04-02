Editor's Review "Gikomba market sits on 16 acres of land. He wants to build on 0.5 acres and steal 15.5 acres."

Democracy for the Citizens Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua, on Thursday, April 2, sensationally claimed that the Gikomba Market uplift project is part of a plot to grab the land on which the market sits.

Speaking at Gikomba Market, Gachagua claimed that his boss, President William Ruto, had his eyes on the land adjacent to the Nairobi River.

He acknowledged that the government would build a new market, but alleged that the land left unoccupied after the construction of the Gikomba Modern Market would be grabbed.

"Kasongo aende asiende? I know you people have suffered after he demolished the market. Gikomba market sits on 16 acres of land. He wants to build on 0.5 acres and steal 15.5 acres," Gachagua claimed.

The former Deputy President declared that he would reclaim the 15.5 acres from Ruto if he were elected president in 2027.

A file image of former DP Rigathi Gachagua during a United Opposition Rally.

He further questioned why Kalonzo was picking a fight with small-scale businesses and entrepreneurs.

Gachagua reiterated his claim that the Social Health Authority (SHA) was not working. He further accused Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale of trivialising concerns raised about SHA.

He claimed that instead of Duale responding to his dossier, in which the DCP Leader exposed the misappropriation of funds from the national medical insurance, the CS turned it into a tribal affair.

"I asked Duale questions about SHA, but in his defence, he accused me of attacking the Somali Community. Leave the community out of your corruption," the former DP stated.

Earlier, Duale wondered why members of the United Opposition were fighting SHA and claiming it was dysfunctional, yet the majority of them were beneficiaries.

The Health CS stated that all former presidents, vice presidents, and deputy presidents were covered under the scheme.

He further divulged that one of the leaders in the United Opposition had written to the SHA Chief Executive Officer, Mercy Mwangangi, requesting an upward review of their benefits.