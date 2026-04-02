Editor's Review Protests erupted in Maralal, Samburu County, following a dramatic incident at the Senate involving Governor Lati Lelelit.

Protests erupted in Maralal, Samburu County, on Thursday, April 2, following a dramatic incident at the Senate involving Governor Lati Lelelit.

Residents took to the streets expressing anger over how their county leader was handled during the Senate session.

The demonstrations were directed at a section of Senators, notably Edwin Sifuna, whom protesters accused of disrespecting the governor during the confrontation.

Protesters carried tree twigs and placards bearing messages such as 'We Are Not Sifuna' and 'Senate is No Longer a House of Honourables,' expressing dissatisfaction with the conduct witnessed at the Senate.

One resident explained that while the Senate plays an important oversight role, the treatment of their governor crossed a line.

"Yesterday we were humiliated by the embarrassment our governor faced at the Senate.

"We respect the Senate as they are the ones who oversee the county, but that moment when people like Sifuna were grabbing our governor was not right," the resident said.

Another protester questioned the perceived selective scrutiny of leaders, suggesting that the incident reflects a deeper issue within the Senate’s conduct.

"The Senate is starting to lose respect. If our governor is a thief, then why aren’t governors from other counties also considered thieves?" the protester posed.

File image of protests in Maralal, Samburu County

Earlier Thursday, the Council of Governors (CoG) condemned the incident.

In a statement, CoG Chairperson and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi expressed outrage over the alleged assault, warning that such actions undermine the constitutional and threaten intergovernmental relations.

The council described the alleged assault as an attack not only on the individual but on the office he holds and the constitutional framework.

"This demonstration of hooliganism not only demeans the dignity of the public office of the Governor as a Head of Government, but strikes at the very heart of constitutionalism and the rule of law.

"Such violence is a blatant violation of the rights and protections guaranteed under the Constitution of Kenya, which enshrines human dignity, respect and the peaceful conduct of public affairs as nonnegotiable principles," the statement read.

The CoG noted that the Senate has a defined constitutional role and should operate within established legal frameworks rather than resorting to confrontational tactics.

"The Senate is established as an August House meant to protect the interests of County Governments and has lawful means of enforcing its mandate in line with the Constitution and the Senate Standing Orders," the statement added.

The CoG further criticized the conduct of some senators, accusing them of engaging in actions that fall short of the standards expected of their office.

"It is disheartening that this very House has resorted to witch-hunting, harassment, violence and intimidation. We explicitly condemn these acts as they constitute conduct that does not befit the office of a Senator and the high repute expected of them," the statement continued.

Highlighting the implications, the CoG warned that such incidents risk damaging democratic norms and eroding public trust in institutions.

"At a time when intergovernmental relations demand dialogue and mutual respect, resorting to physical aggression reflects a dangerous erosion of democratic norms and a betrayal of the Kenyan people's trust," the statement further read.

The CoG called for action from the Senate leadership to address the matter and restore confidence in the institution.

"We strongly urge the Speaker of the Senate to condemn the Senators involved in the aforementioned assault and expedite mechanisms for speedy resolution of the concerns raised by the Council of Governors against some members of the County Public Accounts Committee," the statement concluded.