Editor's Review Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has revealed that all former top state leaders, including ex-presidents and vice presidents, are beneficiaries of the Social Health Authority (SHA) scheme.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has revealed that all former top state leaders, including ex-presidents and vice presidents, are beneficiaries of the Social Health Authority (SHA) scheme.

Speaking on Thursday, April 2, Duale noted that the inclusion of former heads of state and their deputies demonstrates the government’s confidence in the system.

"For the avoidance of doubt, all former presidents and vice presidents are covered by the social health authority. So if we cover you, then you cannot say SHA is not working," he said.

This comes days after Duale dismissed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s claims that SHA will collapse in six months.

Speaking on Sunday, March 29 evening, Duale accused Gachagua of attempting to extort health facilities, urging owners of health facilities and hospitals not to fall for the allegations by the former Deputy President.

"You want to extort health facilities. And I want to urge our hospital owners and health facilities, private, public, and faith-based, to be warned of a conman," he said.

File image of Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale

Duale said Gachagua should first uphold personal integrity and the allegations of disinheriting the widow and children of his late brother, before lecturing the government on SHA.

According to Duale, SHA has recorded significant milestones over the last 19 months, adding that the authority has disbursed over Ksh19 billion for primary health care (PHC).

Duale also said SHA has paid out Ksh121 billion, and over 30 million Kenyans are registered under the scheme.

"Additionally, KSh 121 billion has been paid out; nearly double the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) levels, while over 30 million Kenyans are now registered and accessing primary health care, compared to just 3 million under the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF)," he stated.

Speaking during a church service in Kirinyaga County on Sunday, Gachagua alleged that he has information indicating that SHA will collapse in six months.

The DCP leader said the looming crisis is due to a massive debt the government owes hospitals, especially the faith-based facilities.

"I have information that SHA will collapse in 6 months, and we will have a crisis of unknown magnitude in the health sector. Today, as we speak, our hospitals, especially the faith-based hospitals, are owed Ksh90 billion and are almost shutting down," he claimed.

Gachagua urged hospitals to demand the settlement of outstanding payments before continuing to offer services.

"I want to advise our hospitals. If SHA collapses, all our hospitals will collapse. Our hospitals should demand the release of the Ksh90 billion they are owed before they render services, because if they don’t and SHA collapses, those institutions will also collapse," he added.