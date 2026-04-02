Editor's Review Kisii Governor Simba Arati has waived medical bills for over 100 patients at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital following a visit to the facility.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati has waived medical bills for over 100 patients at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital following a visit to the facility.

On Wednesday, April 1, the governor visited the hospital to evaluate the quality of care being offered and to appreciate the work of healthcare workers.

"I made a visit to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital to assess service delivery to patients accessing healthcare. I wish to commend our Doctors, nurses, and all staff who continue to put their best foot forward to ensure every patient receives the care and attention they deserve," he said.

During the visit, Arati also interacted with patients and shared gifts as part of Easter celebrations, highlighting ongoing improvements at the facility.

"In the spirit of Easter, I took time to visit and share gifts with our people admitted at the facility, spreading hope and encouragement during this special season. I am also pleased to note and appreciate the remarkable facelift the hospital has undergone, reflecting our commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure in our county," he added.

File image of Kisii Governor Simba Arati at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital

Arati explained that the waiver was meant to ease the financial burden on patients ahead of the Eastern Holidays.

"I have waived medical bills for over 100 patients, easing their burden and allowing them to focus on recovery and spending time with their families," he further said.

Arati further praised recent upgrades at the hospital, particularly the installation of modern equipment aimed at improving efficiency and hygiene standards.

"I am particularly impressed by the newly installed fully automated laundry machines at KTRH, which have the capacity to handle linen and other fabrics from all sub-county hospitals. These modern machines wash, dry, iron, and fold automatically, enhancing efficiency and maintaining high standards of hygiene," he concluded.

This comes months after Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi marked her birthday by visiting Malindi General Hospital, where she cleared medical bills for several patients and shared food hampers with others.

In a statement, the MP said the gesture was part of her desire to give back to the community and make a difference in the lives of those struggling with hospital debts.

Mnyazi described the experience as fulfilling and thanked God for the opportunity to touch lives and lead with empathy.

"I concluded my day by celebrating my birthday at the Malindi General Hospital, where I had the opportunity of clearing hospital bills for a few patients and sharing food hampers with others.

"I am deeply grateful to the Almighty for the gift of another year, for His grace, and for the opportunity to not only lead but also spread love," she said.