Editor's Review They think that they can make me abandon the people who made me the President? Do I look like a mad man?"

On Thursday, April 2, President William Ruto claimed that no other leader had visited Nyeri County more than him.

Speaking during the AIPCA Holy Oil Consecration Ceremony, Ruto claimed that he knew the County better than the leaders who were trying to unseat him.

He stated that he had a relationship with the people of Nyeri and expressed hope that when the time comes, they would judge him based on his performance.

"I have a relationship with the people of Nyeri, and it did not start yesterday. I have been here, and there is no Kenyan leader who has visited Nyeri more than I have.

"All those who are now purporting that they want to compete with me, they don't know where the church or road is," Ruto stated.

A file image of President Ruto at the AIPCA Holy Oil Consecration Ceremony.



Ruto maintained that he would keep visiting the county since he had a lot of ongoing projects. He added that he was ready for the test in 2027.

"The one who loves insults should be tested on insults. Those who love drama will be tested on drama, and someone who loves work as I do will be evaluated on the work that they have done," he stated.

The Head of State added that nobody would come between him and the people who made him President in 2022.

"They can call me Must Go or Kasongo, but I will soon face them. They think that they can make a little bit of noise to make me abandon the people who made me the President? Do I look like a mad man?" Ruto posed.

His sentiments came after his former Deputy Rigathi Gachagua claimed that the Head of State was in Nyeri to bribe voters.

Gachagua told the clergy who hosted the President that the visit would not convince the people to vote for Ruto.

The ex-DP sentiments came a day after former President Uhuru Kenyatta warned the church to steer clear from politics in the Mount Kenya region.