Editor's Review The ODM Party has launched disciplinary proceedings against its Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, over alleged gross misconduct.

The ODM Party has launched disciplinary proceedings against its Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, over alleged gross misconduct.

In a show-cause notice dated Thursday, April 2, ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga outlined a series of accusations against Sifuna, claiming his recent conduct has gone against agreed party positions and internal resolutions.

The party pointed to Sifuna’s public remarks suggesting that the ODM-UDA broad-based cooperation had collapsed, arguing that such statements contradicted the party’s official stance.

ODM further maintained that Sifuna had been present during internal deliberations where unified positions were adopted, yet continued to issue conflicting statements in public.

The party raised concerns over his involvement in political activities linked to the Linda Mwananchi Initiative, which ODM says were undertaken without formal approval or alignment with the party’s official programs.

File image of ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga and Secretary General Edwin Sifuna

Additionally, Sifuna is faulted for allegedly skipping crucial party meetings, including a Central Committee session held on January 12, as well as National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings convened on February 11 and March 4.

"That your conduct, taken cumulatively, amounts to actions prejudicial to the interests, discipline, cohesion and public standing of the party, in contravention of Article 11 (2) of the ODM party constitution and your obligations as senior party official," the letter read in part.

ODM has directed Sifuna to submit his response to the allegations by Wednesday, April 8, after which he is expected to appear before a disciplinary panel on April 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

The party cautioned that if he fails to respond within the stipulated period, the disciplinary process will proceed and a determination will be made in his absence.

This comes a week after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) barred the implementation of the resolution by the ODM National Executive Council to remove Sifuna as its Secretary General.

PPDT explained that the ODM party's internal dispute resolution mechanisms (IDRM) had not been exhausted before the final decision to remove Sifuna from office was made.

"The complainant (Sifuna) and the first respondent (ODM) shall attempt to resolve the dispute through the first respondent’s IDRM mechanisms. Parties are encouraged to submit to IDRM in good faith," the tribunal ordered.

In addition, the PPDT directed that the removal of Sifuna as ODM SG should not be filed with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties pending the hearing and determination of the dispute through the IDRM.

Consequently, the Tribunal struck out Sifuna's case challenging his ouster, explaining that it lacked the jurisdiction to preside over the matter.