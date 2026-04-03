Editor's Review Makau tweeted that Sifuna was 'a dead man walking'.

Presidential Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs Prof Makau Mutua, on Friday, April 3, has come under fire after he tweeted about Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Mutua posted that 'the embattled ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, is 'a dead man walking', eliciting a reaction from Kenyans.

His choice of words did not go well with some Kenyans, who interpreted it as a threat to Sifuna's life.

"Killed by who? Leave the people's president alone. Mind your own business, and Kenya is our business today," James Kimathi responded.

"This is a threat that Edwin W. Sifuna should take seriously. If anything happens to Omwami," Baraka added.

A snapshot of the tweet by Prof Makau Mutua made on April 3, 2026.

Mutua was called out for his sentiments, stating that he would be the first person of interest if anything happened to the embattled ODM Secretary General.

On the other hand, as a section of Kenyans interpreted the tweet as referring to the likelihood of Sifuna losing his seat after facing the ODM internal disputes tribunal.

Those in support of the Senator claimed that Sifuna would still be politically relevant even if ODM decided to strip him of his role, or even expel him from the party.

They rubbished Mutua's claim, stating that his political career was on its deathbed, and asked him to keep the ODM SG's name out of his mouth.

"Between Sifuna and you, who is dead? The last time I heard of you, Raila was alive. Since Raila died, you spend more time in State House," Alfred Mutinda opined.

Mutua's sentiments came within hours of the ODM party sending Sifuna a show-cause letter, basically explaining why he should still be the party's SG.

In the letter, ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga accused the Nairobi Senator of contradicting agreed party positions and internal resolutions.

Wanga presented evidence of Sifuna contradicting the party during TV interviews. Sifuna was tasked to explain why he skipped crucial party meetings, including the National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings.

The embattled SG has been asked to submit responses to the accusations by April 8 and is expected to appear before a disciplinary panel on April 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.