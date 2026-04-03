Editor's Review Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has been recognized as the best MP in Kenya.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has been recognized as the best MP in Kenya.

Babu received the award on Thursday, April 2, during the Starleaders award ceremony held at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi.

In a statement on Friday, April 3, Babu expressed gratitude to Embakasi East residents, noting that the recognition was not his alone.

“Last night at Serena Hotel, I was deeply honored to be recognized as the Best Member of Parliament in Kenya.

“This achievement is not mine alone; it belongs to the people I serve, whose trust and support continue to inspire my work every day,” said Babu.

File image of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

The ODM lawmaker noted that his performance track record reflects a shared commitment to progress, accountability, and meaningful service.

Further, Babu said his focus remains on delivering tangible results that improve the lives of wananchi.

“I remain dedicated to advancing the needs of our communities and delivering results that improve lives.

“Leadership is not about titles, power, or positions; it is about service. And I will continue to serve with integrity, humility, and unwavering focus on the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mbeere North MP Leonard Wa Muthende was ranked as the best-performing Member of Parliament in Embu County and 11th in the country.

Taking to his Facebook account, Wa Muthende dedicated the award to the Mbeere North residents.

“This award is not mine alone. It belongs to you, the great people of Mbeere North, who believed in my vision, stood with me during the by-election, and continue to support our development agenda. Your trust inspires me every day to work harder and deliver meaningful change,” he stated.

During the ceremony, Kisii Governor Simba Arati was recognized as the best-performing county boss in the country.

In March 2025, Babu was also ranked the best-performing legislator in Kenya by Politrack Africa.

The Embakasi East MP has dominated the awards in recent years and is widely expected to run for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

Previously, Babu had expressed concerns that the ODM party might deny him the ticket to vie for Nairobi governor.

The MP is also part of the Linda Mwananchi faction, which is opposed to the leadership of ODM leader Oburu Oginga.

The group is also resisting any possible alliance between the Orange party and President William Ruto.