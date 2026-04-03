Editor's Review IEBC listed that Kenyans who registered as voters before 2012 could be missing from the voter register.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Friday, April 3, asked Kenyans who registered as voters before 2012 to register afresh.

In a statement released by IEBC, Chairperson Erastus Ethekon explained that those who registered before 2012 did not have their biometrics captured in the voter register.

Ethekon explained that the biometric registration of voters only began in 2012 and that unless the voters updated their details, there is a likelihood that they are not on the register.

"The current biometric Register of Voters (RoV) came into operation in 2012 upon the promulgation of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010; the enactment of the Elections Act, which introduced biometric voter registration as a key electoral reform measure and the boundaries delimitation of 2012.

"Consequently, individuals who had previously enrolled as voters before 2012 are not part of the current biometric RoV unless they subsequently presented themselves for fresh registration. Such persons are, therefore, required to register afresh to be included in the current biometric register," the statement read in part.

A file image of a Kenyan registering as a voter.

Ethekon urged registered voters who wish to update their particulars to present themselves at the IEBC Constituency Office where they are registered.

The IEBC Chair confirmed that the Commission had registered 344,316 new voters as of Thursday, April 2.

Ethekon disclosed that 18,610 voters transferred the stations from which they will cast their vote, while 329 others updated their particulars.

IEBC clarified that voters who wished to transfer their vote to new polling centres should present themselves to the receiving Registration Officer of the IEBC Constituency Office in which they wish to transfer.

On the other hand, those who wish to update their particulars have been advised to present themselves at the IEBC Constituency Office where they are registered.

Ethekon called on Kenyans to turn up in large numbers and register as voters.

"The voter registration acknowledgement slip, presently referred to as KADI, represents more than proof of registration; it signifies a citizen's commitment to participate in the democratic process and to hold leadership accountable," he stated.

The Commission disclosed that it targets to register 2.5 million new voters during the month-long voter registration drive running until April 28, 2026.